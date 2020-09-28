Global Industrial Gases Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Gases Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Gases Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Industrial Gases Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global industrial gases market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution, application, and region.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Overview

Industrial gas is a gaseous material that mostly uses in manufactured industries. Industrial gas uses in various industry such as chemical industry, medical industry, rubber or paint industry, industrial water treatment, electronics industry, and food industry.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for industrial gases in numerous industries such as oil and gas, chemical, energy, environmental protection, power, mining, metals, food, aerospace, petrochemical, and fabrication is expected to boost the growth of global industrial gases market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of industrial gases in international and domestic trade is registered to fuel growth of the global industrial gases market.

Increasing government initiative about renewable resources in industrial gas industry is also anticipated to fuel demand for industrial gases and drives growth of the global market during the next 10 years. In addition, increasing demand for industrial gases especially in healthcare expenditure is also expected to fuel growth of the global industrial gases market.

Increasing investment in aerospace and automobile sector and rapid industrialization has also fueled the growth of the target market.

However, the high cost of transportation of industrial gases and storage of gases is a key factor which may impede demand and restrain growth of the global industrial gases market over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the nitrogen segment is expected to account for the significant growth in the global industrial gases market, owing to increasing adoption of nitrogen gas in industrial area.

The oxygen segment holds second highest revenue share in global industrial gases market, due to increasing adoption of oxygen gas in hospital and clinical care for various therapies and surgery

Among the application segments, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment contributes leading share in the global industrial gases market, due to the increasing demand for gases in healthcare & pharmaceuticals industry. The chemical & petrochemical segment holds moderate revenue share in global industrial gases market, owing to high use of various gases in chemical & petrochemical industries across the globe.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Region Analysis

The North America industrial gases market accounted for the leading revenue share in the global market due to the increasing adoption of the industrial gases in countries in the region followed by Europe.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about benefits of industrial gases in countries such as Japan, India, Korea, and China in the region.

The Latin America market is at a nascent stage in the global market and expected to contribute the moderate share in the market over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Gases Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Segmentation by Distribution:

Tonnage

Bulk

Packaged

Segmentation by Application:

Metal Production & Fabrication

Automobile

Chemical & Petrochemical

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

