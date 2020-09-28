Global Linear Motion Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Linear Motion Market market.

Global Linear Motion Market: Overview

The linear motion, also known as rectilinear motion or uniform motion, is a motion in a straight line. It is one-dimensional motion with constant velocity. Components that are used for linear motion include ball screws, linear motors, linear guides, tables, actuators, etc.

Global Linear Motion Market: Dynamics

High use of automation in the industrial sector for higher production rate, improved quality, and safety, shorten excess working hours by laborers is a major factor driving growth of the global linear motion market. In addition, linear motion offers advantages such as speed and accuracy as well as the ability to carry out individuals and synchronized movements is a factor supporting growth of the global market.

Government initiatives to support adoption of automation technology in various industries is a factor propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing investment in robotics and industrial automation is a factor expected to boost growth of the global linear motion market in the near future.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce for handling operation in automation technology is a factor that may hamper growth of the global linear motion market. In addition, high cost if linear motion components for small scale production companies is another challenging factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of automation and robotics technologies can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Linear Motion Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end use industry segments, the machining tools segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Machining tools are used for various applications such as shearing, cutting, grinding, boring, etc. Use of linear motion components to offer low maintenance solution and high reliability in automation. These are the factors supporting growth of machining tools segment in the global market.

The automotive segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing automotive industry, coupled with developments in manufacturing technology of vehicles are factors propelling growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Linear Motion Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in Asia Pacific accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Growing industrial sector in countries such as China and India is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Increasing production of vehicles and smartphones, owing to their high demand among end users is another factor expected to support growth of the linear motion market in this region. In addition, use of linear motion components in an assembly line in packaging, plastic, paper, electronics and semiconductor industries is a factor supporting growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in North America and Europe are anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to the presence of key players in countries in these regions.

Global Linear Motion Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Linear Motors and Drives

Ball Screws

Linear Guides, Tables, and Actuators

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace

Machining Tools

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others

