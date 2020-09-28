Global Well Casing & Cementing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Well Casing & Cementing Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Well Casing & Cementing Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global well casing & cementing market report has been segmented on the basis of equipment & service type, operation type, well type, application, and region.

Global Well Casing & Cementing Market: Overview

Well casing is lining such as hollow steel pipe which is installed in an oil well after drilling in order to support the well whereas well cementing is the process of using cement between the annular space of well-bore and casing to support vertical and radial loads applied to casing. There are various types of casing such as conductor casing, intermediate casing, surface casing, production casing, liner, and liner tieback casing.

Global Well Casing & Cementing Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for well casing owing to low cost and digitalization of oil & gas offshore projects is a major factor expected to augment growth of the target market in the next coming years. Additionally, development in shale gas and increasing investments in oil & gas industry are factors expected to proliferate growth of the target market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, increasing demand for well casing & cementing of new offshore drilling services in emerging countries is among some factors expected to fuel growth of the global well casing & cementing market in the next coming years.

However, stringent statutes and regulations regarding oilfield operations and carbon emissions, and decreasing oil demand in Europe are factors expected to restrain growth of the target market.

Technological advancements in well drilling processes and new oilfield discoveries are factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Well Casing & Cementing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the equipment & service type segments, the casing equipment & services segment is expected to register highest growth in terms of value in the target market. Among the operation type segments, the primary cementing segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the years to come.

Among the well type segments, the horizontal well segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the next 10 years. Among the application segments, the offshore segment is projected to register highest share in terms of revenue in the target market.

Global Well Casing & Cementing Market: Region Analysis

The North America well casing & cementing market is expected to register highest revenue share in the target market and projected to maintain its dominance in the next coming years. Growing unconventional resources, coupled with increasing demand for well casing & cementing in offshore and onshore oil fields are factors anticipated to drive growth of the well casing & cementing market in the region. The well casing & cementing market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR in the global well casing & cementing market in the next 10 years. This is due to increasing demand for well casing & cementing in offshore oil field of Thailand and China.

Global Well Casing & Cementing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Equipment & Service Type:

Casing Equipment & Services

Casing Pipe

Casing Supporting Equipment & Services

Cementing Equipment & Services

Cementing Head

Wiper Plug

Stage Tool

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Operation Type:

Primary Cementing

Remedial Cementing

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Well Type:

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Onshore

Offshore

