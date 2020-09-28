Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

We have updated Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

AptarGroup, Inc. Focuses on Innovation of the Drug Delivery Device to Strengthen its Nasal Systems Offerings

Aptar provides innovative drug delivery solutions to a wide range of consumers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology worldwide. The company produces six billion components and systems annually and is assessed by 1.6 million patients worldwide.

According to the article published by OndrugDELIVERY, in April 2018, Aptar Pharmas regulatory team has supported 35 INDs, 31 NDAs, and 55 ANDAs in the nasal drug delivery technology itself in the last five years.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Consort Medical plc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Vectura Group plc

3M

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Nemera

GOFIRE INC.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In September 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new indication for Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol ˜FF/UMEC/VI) for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older adding to its current license for use in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Trelegy Ellipta is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm.

The FDA-approved strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. There is an additional strength for asthma alone which is fluticasone furoate / umeclidinium / vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

The approval means Trelegy is the first single inhaler triple therapy approved for the maintenance treatment of both asthma and COPD and is the only single inhaler triple therapy available for patients in a convenient once-daily inhalation in the US. The approval is an important advance for patients as it allows them to benefit from triple therapy by using one inhaler, once-a-day.

Trelegys approval for the maintenance treatment of asthma in patients aged 18 years and older introduces a new paradigm for managing the approximately 30% of adult asthma patients who still experience symptoms despite being adherent to inhaled corticosteroids/ long-acting beta-agonist (ICS/LABA) combination therapy.

In the US there are almost 20 million adults living with asthma and many of those continue to live with and adapt their lives around ongoing symptoms.

FF/UMEC/VI is a combination of three molecules in a single inhaler that only needs to be taken in a single inhalation, once a day. It contains fluticasone furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid, umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; and vilanterol, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist, delivered in GSKs Ellipta dry powder inhaler.

November 2019 – GOFIRE INC. launched a unique, smart, patented, and precise metered dose inhaler. This inhaler uses the technique of vaporized medicine, offering accurate dosing and user-friendly experience.

April 2017 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the launch of AirDuo and RespiClick inhalers to provide affordable asthma treatment options in the U.S.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on nasal drug delivery devices and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

An Infographic Representation of Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the technological advancements in the nasal drug delivery devices market, new product launch, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Nebulizers

By Application

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

By Distribution Channel

UHospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



