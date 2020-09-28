Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Multiple Myeloma Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Multiple Myeloma Market Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Multiple Myeloma Market market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Proteasome Inhibitor, Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody, Alkylating Agents, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Multiple Myeloma Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Multiple Myeloma market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Multiple Myeloma market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Multiple Myeloma Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Multiple Myeloma Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Multiple Myeloma Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

Diverse and Strong Product Portfolio of Key Oncology Market Leaders, to Help these Companies Retain a Leading Position

Competition landscape of global market reflects an increasingly intense competition scene with the presence of key market leaders of oncology with their diversified portfolio of cancer therapeutics. Several major market players such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company) have significant presence in the global market and also hold major shares of the market revenue. But other players such as Amgen with its product of Kyprolis, and Bristol Myers Squibb Company with its product of Empliciti also have prominent shares in the market revenue.

However, certain prominent companies such as Regeneron are making their presence significant in the global market with their pipeline candidates for this type of myeloma. This is projected to have a positive impact on the global market as these companies are expected to increase their market share during the forecast period through increasing approvals from regulatory agencies and increase of market presence.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Karyopharm

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In Aug 2020, European Commission approves BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for BLENREP (belantamab mafodotin) as monotherapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. BLENREP is a first-in-class humanised anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) treatment for these patients whose disease has progressed despite the current standard of care.

Data demonstrated that treatment with single-agent BLENREP, administered as a 2.5 mg/kg dose every three weeks (Q3W), resulted in an overall response rate of 32%. The median duration of response was 11 months and median overall survival was 13.7 months.

The approval of BLENREP, with its novel mechanism of action, represents a new class of treatment that patients can turn to when their cancer stops responding to other standard of care options.

BLENREP employs a multi-faceted mechanism of action and is directed toward BCMA, a cell-surface protein that plays an important role in the survival of plasma cells and is expressed on multiple myeloma cells. BLENREP is an antibody drug conjugate comprising a humanised anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent auristatin F via non-cleavable linker. The drug linker technology is licensed from Seattle Genetics; monoclonal antibody is produced using POTELLIGENT Technology licensed from BioWa.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved BLENREP as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, following a priority review for the companys Biologics License Application.

March 2020 -The U.S. FDA announced the approval of Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc), to be used in combination with two other therapeutics: dexamethasone and pomalidomide, for the treatment of adult patients diagnosed with this type of myeloma and who have received at least two earlier therapies which includes lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.

November 2019 -The BiCNU generic called Carmustine for Injection by STI Pharma, used for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers was launched in the United States.

July 2019 -The U.S. FDA announced the approval of Xpovio (selinexor) tablets in combination with the corticosteroid dexamethasone to be used for the treatment of adult patients diagnosed with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

REPORT COVERAGE

The global multiple myeloma market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as prevalence of this type of myeloma – by key countries – 2018, key industry developments, analysis of economic burden of multiple myeloma treatment, pipeline analysis, regulatory scenario – by key regions, new product launches, overview of emerging treatments for this type of myeloma, and reimbursement scenario – by key regions. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Drug Class

Immunomodulators

Proteasome Inhibitor

Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody

Alkylating Agents

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Proteasome Inhibitor, Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody, Alkylating Agents, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

