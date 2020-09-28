Global Mushroom Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mushroom Packaging Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global mushroom packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of application, sales channel, end use, and region.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Overview

Mushroom-based packaging solutions comprise materials which are made from agriculture wastes and mushroom root. Mushroom packaging is a portable and convenient solution which can be used in various industries such as construction, packaging, automotive, and consumer goods as well as serve as alternative to plastic and polypropylenes. Mushroom packaging products were developed with an intent to replace plastic packaging options.

Mushroom-based packaging is an innovative packaging type was launched by Ecovative Design LLC. in 2010 by mycelium technology. The company is based in the US and is engaged in research & development activities related to eco-friendly materials. It consists of fully of biodegradable and renewable materials that can be directly recycled.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is a major factor driving growth of the global mushroom packaging market. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding environment concerns coupled with increasing individuals preference toward online shopping and e-commerce activities are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding benefits of mushroom packaging such as portability, eco-friendly nature, sustainability, and high protection along with ongoing research and development activities for cost-effective mushroom packaging are some factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In April 2018, for instance, IKEA, a Swedish-founded multinational group which engaged in designing and selling ready-to-assemble furniture replaced styrofoam packaging with EcoCradle for all its products.

However, fluctuating product prices is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global mushroom packaging market. Whereas, increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging and green solutions from the electronic industry, can create potential opportunity for players operating in the target market.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the non-residential segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the sales channel segments, the offline segment accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the end use industry segments, the electronics segment is expected to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market: Region Analysis

Geographically, the market in North America is expected to dominate the global mushroom packaging market in revenue terms, owing to the increasing number of product innovation. In addition, favorable climatic conditions for mushroom growth and presence of major players in the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific mushroom packaging market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market, due to rising applications of mushroom packaging in automotive, electronic components and wearable in the region, followed by markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. Developed countries such as the UK, Italy, and France are expected to be the major contributors, due to the high demand for nature-friendly packaging materials for glassware and wine shipping.

Global Mushroom Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By End Use Industry:

Electronic

Furniture

Automotive

Others (Wine Shipper, Glassware)

