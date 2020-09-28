Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anticoccidial Drugs Market market.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2029 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global anticoccidial drugs market report has been segmented on the basis of the type of animal, type of drug, and region.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Overview

Coccidiosis, a common cause of scours (diarrhea) in lambs and calves that is highly prevalent on cattle and sheep farms, is caused by protozoan parasites called Eimeria that multiply in the intestinal wall, transmitted from animal to animal by the fecal-oral route. Clinical signs include painful scours with or without blood, and decreased appetite and depression, which may progress to dehydration and weight loss. Coccidiosis primarily affects young animals; calves and lambs as young as three to four weeks of age may be affected.

Coccidiosis causes significant economic loss to farmers and producers due to reduced feed conversion, reduced growth rates, reduced performance or death, and by increased susceptibility to other infections, such as intestinal disease or Bovine Respiratory Disease.

Coccidiosis, caused by the parasites of the genus Eimeria which is one of the most severe poultry diseases worldwide. Coccidiosis is a type of common disease in animals caused by protozoan-type parasites namely coccidia. These parasites live as well as multiple in the intestinal tract and cause tissue damage in animals. Anticoccidial medications are used in conventional poultry production and commonly are added to poultry feed to prevent coccidiosis diseases. Coccidiosis is a type of parasitic disease and is the most important parasitic disease in poultry species such as pigs, rabbits, and cattle. Coccidiosis can cause a serious potential impact on animal health which may result in high mortality rates in animals.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for meat protein and rising need to protect poultry animals are some major key factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, rising disposable income in developing countries, growing population, higher demand for diversified nutrition need, increasing consumption of meat, ready-to-eat meat products, frozen meats, and dairy products are some of the other factors expected to increase the demand for anticoccidial drugs globally. Furthermore, rising awareness among the global population regarding healthy and safe meat products is another factor expected to drive growth of the global anticoccidial drugs market. However, stringent government regulation is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type of animal segments, the poultry is expected to register the highest market share in terms of revenue. This is primarily attributed to, shifting consumer preference toward more animal proteins. Among the type of drug segments, antibiotic anticoccidials are expected to witnessed highest market revenue share over the forecast period.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Trends

Major players are adopting key strategies such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches by with a view to expanding the business. For instance, in March 2019, Creative Diagnostics launched a series of the innovative anticoccidial drug.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

In 2019, the markets in North America is projected to a significant major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, growing demand for high-quality beef, improving the standard of living, rapid urbanization in countries in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. This is primarily to, growing livestock population and increasing demand for milk and dairy products which in turn is expected to support growth of the global anticoccidial drugs market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type of animal:

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Fish

Others (Cat, Dog, etc.)

Segmentation by type of drug:

Ionophore anticoccidials

Antibiotic anticoccidials

Chemical derivative anticoccidials.

Key Industry Development:

In Aug 2020, Merck Animal Health Completed the Acquisition of Worldwide Rights to VECOXAN® Brand of Parasiticides for Ruminant Portfolio. The acquisition Broadens Merck Animal Healths Position with Enhanced Parasite Protection in Calves and Lambs. Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

VECOXAN is efficacious, in lambs, against the prevention of coccidiosis caused by Eimeria crandallis and Eimeria ovinoidalis, and in calves, against coccidiosis caused by Eimeria bovis and Eimeria zuernii. VECOXAN is available in Europe, South Africa, South Korea and Japan.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. agreed to sell the worldwide rights for Vecoxan to Merck & Co. Inc. unit Merck Animal Health for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Elanco is divesting the rights in a bid to address antitrust concerns regarding its $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayers animal health business, which is expected to close in mid-2020.

The Vecoxan deal brings the total divestitures between $120 million and $140 million in revenue, which Elanco previously stated it would need to divest across both organizations to achieve any required clearances globally. In total, Elanco has generated about $425 million in pretax proceeds from the divestitures, and the company plans to use these funds to pay down debt associated with the Bayer animal health deal.

Elanco has received antitrust clearance for the acquisition in China, Turkey and Ukraine. The company noted that it is in advanced discussions with the required regulatory authorities, which are progressing as expected. Vecoxan joins Elancos previously announced Osurnia® and Capstar® divestitures, and divestiture of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio.

