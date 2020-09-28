Global Pipeline Safety Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pipeline Safety Market market.

Global Pipeline Safety Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global pipeline safety market report has been segmented on the basis of technology & solutions, services, verticals, and region.

Global Pipeline Safety Market: Overview

Petroleum products such as natural gas, crude oil, and refined products are transferred through pipelines over the long distance. Pipelines are referred as the safest and most preferred mode of transportation to carry oil and gas products to various distribution centers. The pipeline safety measures need to be taken to enable a pipeline framework to analyze, monitor, and control the network connectivity.

According to the document published by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), pipelines are the most efficient and safest mode of transporting petroleum products and natural gas.

Global Pipeline Safety Market: Dynamics

Increasing oil & gas exploration and drilling activities and rising investments in the oil & gas sector are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global pipeline safety market. In addition, increasing incidences of chemical & gas leakage, technological advancements such as laser scanning, smart pigging, and acoustic leak detectors, along with safety and recovery protocol to protect and recover safety issues are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, an increasing number of terrorist attacks, number natural calamities, coupled with ongoing up-gradation of drilling sites, refineries, and exploration activities are also expected to propel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

However, online hacking and cyber-attacks are major factors that may hamper growth of the global pipeline safety market over the forecast period.

Global Pipeline Safety Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology and solution segments, the pipeline monitoring system and leakage detection segments are projected to hold a significant share in the market over the forecast period.

Among the service segments, the repair and maintenance segment is expected to account for major revenue share over the forecast period.

Among the vertical segments, the natural gas segment is projected to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global market

Global Pipeline Safety Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global market. This is attributed to technological advancements and increasing pipeline projects in India and China. Furthermore, increasing investment in oil and gas pipeline infrastructure and increasing research & development activities are some factors expected to boost growth of the target market. Also, increasing import and export activities of oil & gas along with stringent regulatory and environmental standards are some other factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the region.

The markets in Europe and North America are projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to ongoing constructing of new pipelines in onshore as well as offshore applications along with high demand for pipeline safety solutions.

Global Pipeline Safety Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology & Solutions:

Perimeter intrusion detection

Secure communication

Satellite monitoring

Video surveillance

SCADA for pipelines

Pipeline monitoring system

Leakage detection

External threat

Pig tracking

Integrated fiber optics monitoring

Industrial control system security

Segmentation by Services:

Professional services

Consulting services

Risk management

Repair and maintenance

Pipeline integrity management

Segmentation by Vertical:

Natural gas

Crude oil

Refined products

