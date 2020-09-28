Global Surgical Face Mask Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Face Mask Market market.

The global surgical face mask market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Surgical Face Mask Market: Overview

A surgical mask is face mask most widely used. It is used to prevent infections transmitted by respiratory droplets in order to avoid infection, when taking care of a patient suffering respiratory infection at hospitals, and when visiting clinics or hospitals during peak season for influenza or flue for reducing the spread of infection. This mask has elastic ear loop and nose wire, breathable, soft lining, latex and fiberglass free. The raw material used is made up of cellulose to create a non-irritating and soft feeling, as well as are comfortable.

Global Surgical Face Mask Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as asthma and tuberculosis are the major factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. Additionally, higher health expenditure, an increasing number of aging population, rising cases of emergency room and operating room procedures, and growing awareness regarding different type of airborne infections are some of the other factors projected to drive growth of the target market. However, stringent rules by various health authority such as FDA may hamper growth of the global surgical face mask market.

Global Surgical Face Mask Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, basic surgical mask segment is expected to register significant share as compared to other product type segment. This can be attributed to, low cost these surgical masks and ease of availability are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of the basic surgical mask segment. Among the distribution channel segments, hospitals & clinic segment is expected to register highest share during the forecast years. In addition, online store segment is expected to register fastest CAGR owing to convenience to the customers with bulk orders and ease of delivering the at the doorsteps directly.

Global Surgical Face Mask Market: Trends

Major trend witnessed in the global surgical face masks market are a new product launch, collaboration, merger, and acquisition by key market players. In addition, market players are broadening product offerings in order to increase its revenue share. Aforementioned are current trends witnessed in the global surgical face mask market.

Global Surgical Face Mask Market: Regional Analysis

The markets in North America is estimated to contribute high revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and presences of well-established and well equipped medical facilities in US and Canada in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to contributes highest CAGR over the forthcoming years. This is owing to, rising instances of chronic diseases and increasing number of outbreaks of airborne diseases in countries in the region.

Global Surgical Face Mask Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Basic Surgical Mask

Antifog Surgical Mask

Fluid/splash surgical Mask

N95 Mask

Others

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hospitals & Clinic

Drug Store

Online Store

