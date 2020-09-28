Global Tobacco Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tobacco Packaging Market market.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market: Overview

Tobacco is used for chewing and smoking as it acts as a stimulant owing to its high nicotine content. Tobacco packaging sector includes packaging of dried tobacco leaves used for making cigarettes, bidis, smokeless tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, shishas or water pipes, and cigars. Tobacco packaging plays an important role by providing information related to product content, ingredient, and prevent from bacteria and aroma transmission.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing cigarette production, growing demand for flavored cigars with high-quality tobaccos are some major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing R&D activities related to taste and flavors is expected to boost growth of the global cigar market in the near future. In addition, increasing importance of packaging for advertising along with increasing celebratory events such as events, parties, etc., are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global tobacco packaging market. Also, rising prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products, a large number of consumers are looking for low-cost options. Roll-your-own tobacco products are seen as a cost-effective option as compared to normal cigarettes.

A recent trend observed in the target market is major players operating in the target market is continuously experimenting with innovative e-cigarettes (vape) flavors, device shapes, and technology. In January 2016, US-based Vaporcade Jupiter is offering a smartphone that allows making calls, text as well as smoke favorite e-cigarette flavors. In addition, increasing new flavor in hookah tobacco and the rapid emergence of online retail of hookah tobacco, giving a new way for growth of the target market. Moreover, cost-effective options such as smokeless tobacco products, heat-not-burn tobacco devices, and capsules are expected to drive demand for tobacco packaging.

However, harmful effects such as heart diseases, cancer, teeth loss, addiction, exposure to other toxic chemicals are some of the major factors that may hamper growth of the global tobacco packaging market. According to the document released by the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills more than seven mn people each year while more than six mn of deaths are the result of direct tobacco use.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material segments, the paper segment is expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the type segments, the primary segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue.

Among the end use segments, the smokeless tobacco segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific expected to witness a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing stress in work life and rising demand for cigarettes among women are some factors expected to support growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing expenditure for developing recycling technologies to reduce tobacco wastage and paper waste is expected to boost growth of the target market in the region.

Global Tobacco Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Paper

Paper Boxes

Plastic

Others (Jute)

Segmentation by Type:

Primary

Secondary

Segmentation by End Use:

Smoking tobacco

Smokeless tobacco

Raw tobacco

