Global Cultured Meat Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global cultured meat market report has been segmented on the basis of source, end use, and region.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Overview

Cultured meat can be described as cellular agriculture. It is a method to produce meat through tissue culture. Cultured meat is also known as lab-grown meat, slaughter-free meat, synthetic meat, and in vitro meat. For the production of cultured meat muscle cells from a living animal are harvested. The cells are then fed and nurtured so they multiply in order to create muscle tissue.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Dynamics

Cultured meat offers a sustainable alternative to meat production. It requires less water than the conventional method of meat production. Cultured meat is a cleaner solution than current factory farming. These are some of the major factors driving growth of the global cultured meat market. In addition, technological advancements in cellular technology is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Cultured meat eliminates the animal slaughtering is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, cultured meat is produced in the lab that offers a sterile environment. It is free from harmful bacteria and potential diseases. These are also factors expected to support growth of the global cultured meat market in the near future.

However, cultured meat can be expensive if produced with current technology. It required high capital investment for research and development activities. These are some of the factors that may hamper growth of the global cultured meat market. Nevertheless, high meat consumption among consumers can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Segment Analysis

Among the source segments, the poultry segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the near future, closely followed by pork. Increasing preference for chicken by consumers as it is cost-effective and has simple cell structure are factors expected to support growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end use segments, the nuggets segment is expected to account for register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. High consumption of nuggets as a snack among individuals in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Germany, etc. are factors fueling growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Cultured Meat Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to accounts for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of prominent cultured meat manufacturers is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high investment for research and development of cultured meat is another factor propelling growth of the target market in countries in this region. The market in Europe is anticipated to account for the second highest share in terms of revenue in the next 10 years.

Market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing investment in R&D for the development of cultured meat in Israel is a factor supporting growth of the target market in this region.

Global Cultured Meat Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Beef

Poultry

Duck

Pork

Segmentation by End Use:

Hot dogs

Sausages

Burgers

Nuggets

Meatballs

Others (Foie Gras and Pet Food)

