Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market

Hedgehog pathway inhibitors are small molecules that inhibit the activity of a component of the Hedgehog signaling pathway. In 2020, the global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2029.

This report focuses on the global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Vismodegib

Erismodegib

Other

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (AML)

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market

Pfizer

Novartis

Roche

Mayne Pharma Group

PellePharm

Sun Pharmaceutical

In July 2020, European Commission Approved DAURISMO„¢ (glasdegib) for Certain Adult Patients with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission approved DAURISMO„¢ (glasdegib), a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC), a type of chemotherapy, for the treatment of newly diagnosed (de novo or secondary) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are not candidates for standard chemotherapy.

The approval follows the medicines positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier this year, as well as the medicines approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2018.

The European Commissions approval of DAURISMO is based on results from the Phase 2 BRIGHT 1003 trial, which showed DAURISMO nearly doubled median overall survival compared to LDAC alone (8.3 months vs. 4.3 months, HR 0.463, 95% CI [0.299,0.717]) in patients with previously untreated (de novo or secondary) AML who were not eligible for intensive chemotherapy. The difference represented a 54 percent reduction in the risk of death for patients treated with DAURISMO plus LDAC (HR: 0.463, 95% CI: 0.299, 0.717, one-sided p-value 0.0002)

DAURISMO in combination with low-dose cytarabine nearly doubled overall survival compared to low-dose cytarabine alone. People with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia who cannot withstand intensive chemotherapy are in urgent need of new options and using this new therapy that may extend survival for appropriate patients.

DAURISMO(GLASDEGIB) is a once-daily oral Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, taken in combination with LDAC. In the EU, DAURISMO is approved in combination with LDAC for the treatment of newly diagnosed (de novo or secondary) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients who are not candidates for standard chemotherapy. In the U.S. and Canada, DAURISMO is approved in combination with LDAC for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adult patients who are 75 years or older or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors industry.

Research Methodology: Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

