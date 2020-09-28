Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Gas Analyzers Market market.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global blood gas analyzers market report has been segmented on the basis of modularity, end user, and region.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market: Overview

Blood gas analyzers are used to measure combinations of pH, electrolytes, blood gas, and metabolites parameters from whole blood samples.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of patients who are suffering from cancer and chronic diseases and treated in emergency department, NICU, and ICUs are major factors expected to increase demand for blood gas analyzers. This factor is in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing number of technological development in blood gas analyzers and rising number of product approvals are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing number of healthcare organizations across various countries, owing to rising demand for better health treatments for diseases and growing geriatric population is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of reimbursement policies across many countries is a major factor expected to restrain growth of global market over the forecast period. In addition, lack of skilled professionals is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is improving healthcare infrastructure across various countries, which requires advanced and innovative diagnostic instruments such as blood gas analyzer is expected to further support growth of the target market.

Rising demand for technologically advanced combined systems and reduction of point of care blood gas analyzer are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for key players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising manufacturers focus on development of more user-friendly and technologically advanced analyzers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for target market over the forecast period.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the modularity segments, the portable segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for point of care blood gas analyzers.

Among the end user segments, the hospital segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate into the global market over the forecast period, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for point of care devices, and rising adoption of electronic and technologically advanced health instruments across various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness of technologically advanced analyzers, rising expenditure on healthcare industry, and developing healthcare infrastructure across various countries in this region.

The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing number of hospitals and improving healthcare industry across countries in this region.

Global Blood Gas Analyzers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by modularity:

Portable

Bench-top

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational Institutes

