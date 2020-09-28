Global Blood Meal Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Meal Market market.

Global Blood Meal Market: Overview

A blood meal is made by drying animal blood. Animal blood is collected from animals which are killed. The blood meal is inert and dry powder used for various applications.

Global Blood Meal Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of meat products is resulting in high production of blood meal is a key factor driving growth of the global blood meal market. In addition, growing urbanization and rising demand for livestock products such as milk, eggs, etc. are also factors supporting growth of the global market. Increasing production of feed and awareness regarding protein supplements among end users are factors propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing aquaculture and aquaculture products are factors expected to support growth of the global blood meal market in the near future.

However, the stringent regulatory framework is a factor that may affect growth of the global blood meal market. In addition, increasing cost of raw materials is another challenging factor that may hamper growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of nutritional supplements among end users can create high revenue opportunities for key players in the global market.

Global Blood Meal Market: Segment Analysis

Among the source segments, the poultry blood segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Poultry blood contains high amounts of amino acid. Increasing preference for blood meal made from poultry blood is a factor propelling growth of this segment in the global market. In addition, high demand for poultry products in Latin America and the Asia Pacific is another factor driving growth of this segment.

Among the application segments, the porcine feed segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Blood feed replaces the maze and soybean-based feed. It contains high amounts of protein that beneficial for growth of pigs. Increasing consumption of blood feed as a protein source is a key factor supporting growth of the porcine feed segment in the global market.

Global Blood Meal Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing inclination towards animal source foods is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Presence of major meat consuming countries such as pork in China and Vietnam is another factor supporting growth of the target market in this region. Growing urbanization and increasing population are also factors propelling growth of the blood meal market in countries in the Asia Pacific region. Market in North America is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing consumption of meat, milk, eggs among individuals is a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market in the coming years.

Global Blood Meal Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Ruminant Blood

Poultry Blood

Porcine Blood

Segmentation by Process:

Spray Drying

Drum Drying

Solar Drying

Ring & Flash Drying

Segmentation by Application:

Aqua Feed

Ruminant Feed

Porcine Feed

Poultry Feed

