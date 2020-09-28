Global Atezolizumab Market 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Atezolizumab market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Atezolizumab Market

Why is this Atezolizumab medication prescribed?

Atezolizumab injection is used to treat certain types of urothelial cancer (cancer of the lining of the bladder and other parts of the urinary tract) that has spread or cannot be removed by surgery in people unable to receive platinum-containing chemotherapy (carboplatin, cisplatin) or whose condition has worsened during or after treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy medication alone or with other chemotherapy medications as a first treatment for certain types of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has spread to other parts of the body to treat a certain type of NSCLC that has spread to other parts of the body and that has worsened during or after treatment with other chemotherapy medications, together with other chemotherapy medications as a first treatment for a certain type of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) that has spread throughout the lung or to other parts of the body, together with other chemotherapy medications as a treatment for a certain type of breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery, in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin) to treat hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that has spread or cannot be removed by surgery in people who have not previously not received chemotherapy.

Market Segmentation: Global Atezolizumab Market

Segmentation by Product Type : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Use: Single Drug

Use: Chemotherapy Combination

Segmentation by Application : Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2020 and forecast until 2029:

Bladder Cancer

Lung Cancer

Advanced Triple-negative Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Urothelial Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Other

Top Companies & Key Players: Global Atezolizumab Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of several leading Atezolizumab manufacturers including:

Genentech (Roche)

In Jun 2020, FDA Approves BAVENCIO as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma. First and only FDA-approved immunotherapy to demonstrate a significant overall survival benefit in the first-line setting in a Phase III study. Priority review completed under FDAs Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, following receipt of Breakthrough Therapy Designation. EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BAVENCIO® (avelumab) for the maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.For patients that do not progress on platinum-containing chemotherapy, BAVENCIO is administered as a first-line maintenance treatment until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The FDA previously approved BAVENCIO under the accelerated approval program in 2017 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic UC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, or who have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy, based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval was contingent upon verification of clinical benefit, which was demonstrated in JAVELIN Bladder 100. The FDA has now converted the accelerated approval to full approval.

This approval for BAVENCIO, has the opportunity to fundamentally shift the standard of care in the first-line setting of advanced bladder cancer. The focus will be to work closely with the GU community to ensure that this novel and potentially life-changing treatment paradigm is rapidly integrated into clinical practice.

The alliance is committed to providing patient access and reimbursement support through its CoverOne® program to patients who have been prescribed BAVENCIO. This program provides a spectrum of patient access and reimbursement support services intended to help US patients prescribed BAVENCIO receive appropriate access.

Key Insights Covered: Global Atezolizumab Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Atezolizumab industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Atezolizumab industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Atezolizumab industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Atezolizumab industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Atezolizumab industry.

Research Methodology: Global Atezolizumab Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

