Global Vitrified Tiles Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global vitrified tiles market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market: Overview

Vitrified tile is type of ceramic tile which has low porousness and serves as an alternative option for granite and marble flooring. These tiles are usually used for outdoor application owing to their frost and water resistance.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for luxurious tiles coupled with increasing number of residential and commercial construction projects across the globe are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Improved standard of living, growing urbanization in developing countries, and increasing disposable income are some other factors projected to propel the target market growth. In addition, growing inclination towards modernizing and adding aesthetic look to the outdoor spaces of household as well as commercial spaces is a factor anticipated to support the revenue growth of the target market. These tiles are alternate option for other outdoor flooring materials such as granite, marble, etc. which are much costly than vitrified tiles. This is another factor projected to propel the global market over the forecast period.

Key trend observed in the global market is availability of the digital printed and 3D printed ceramic tiles and customization services offered by tile manufacturers is resulting in high adoption of vitrified tiles across the globe.

However, high cost of these tiles among other ceramic tiles is one of the key factor anticipated to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, if these tiles are wet, they became slippery due to their low absorbency which may cause accidents, which is another factor expected to challenge the target market growth.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the glazed body digital printed vitrified tiles tile segment is expected to contribute significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to increasing demand for these tiles among households due to its benefits over other ceramic tiles such as luxurious appeal and high durability. This will support growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the application segments, the residential segment is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of smart homes, growing population, and increasing disposable income, increasing demand for various advanced thermal tiles which includes energy saving, warmth generating, and cooling tiles, etc.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the vitrified tiles market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly growing construction industry in this region. In addition, increasing urbanization, growing demand for better households coupled with increasing spending capacity are some additional factors expected to propel the target market growth.

North America vitrified tiles market is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing remodeling activities among household as well as commercial spaces due to inclination towards modernizing the outdoor space. In addition, growing commercial as well as residential construction activities in this region is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market.

Global Vitrified Tiles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Full Body Vitrified Tiles

Soluble Salt Vitrified Tiles

Double Charged Vitrified Tiles

Glazed Body Vitrified Tile

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

