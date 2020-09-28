Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis Report -Segmented By Drug Type (Antibiotic Anticoccidials, Ionophore Anticoccidials & Chemical derivative Anticoccidials), By Animal Type and Region – Industry Forecast | 2020 to 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anticoccidial Drugs market.

Coccidiosis is an infection of the intestinal tract of animals which is caused by coccidia protozoa. The disease is characterized by invasion of the intestinal wall by the protozoa. Coccidia undergo several stages of growth and multiplication. Coccidia damages mucosal and submucosal tissues of the intestinal tract. The disease is especially prevalent when animals and birds are grouped together in significant numbers by their infected feces and tissues. Coccidia infect a wide variety of animals, such as poultry species, cattle, sheep and pigs and can cause devastating lose in meat production.

Growing demand for meat proteins are increasing usage of anticoccidial drugs and are the driving force for global anticoccidial drugs market. Besides, less stringent regulations and increased expenditure on companion animals are also assistant in growth of global anticoccidial drugs market. Further, the trend of owning companion animals is causative to the growing usage of anticoccidials in developing regions.

North America dominates the global anticoccidial drugs market owing to preventive usage of anticoccidials in animal feed. Its countries combined contribute around 30% of the worldwide market for anticoccidial drugs. The U.S. holds the largest market share for anticoccidial drugs followed by Mexico and Canada in North America. Germany, France, Spain and U.K holds major share of the European anticoccidial drugs market

The global Anticoccidial Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2029.

This report focuses on Anticoccidial Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anticoccidial Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Noteworthy Industry Development

In Aug 2020, Merck Animal Health Completed the Acquisition of Worldwide Rights to VECOXAN® Brand of Parasiticides for Ruminant Portfolio. The acquisition Broadens Merck Animal Healths Position with Enhanced Parasite Protection in Calves and Lambs. Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the worldwide rights to VECOXAN® (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

VECOXAN is efficacious, in lambs, against the prevention of coccidiosis caused by Eimeria crandallis and Eimeria ovinoidalis, and in calves, against coccidiosis caused by Eimeria bovis and Eimeria zuernii. VECOXAN is available in Europe, South Africa, South Korea and Japan.

Coccidiosis causes significant economic loss to farmers and producers due to reduced feed conversion, reduced growth rates, reduced performance or death, and by increased susceptibility to other infections, such as intestinal disease or Bovine Respiratory Disease.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. agreed to sell the worldwide rights for Vecoxan to Merck & Co. Inc. unit Merck Animal Health for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Elanco is divesting the rights in a bid to address antitrust concerns regarding its $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayers animal health business, which is expected to close in mid-2020.

The Vecoxan deal brings the total divestitures between $120 million and $140 million in revenue, which Elanco previously stated it would need to divest across both organizations to achieve any required clearances globally. In total, Elanco has generated about $425 million in pretax proceeds from the divestitures, and the company plans to use these funds to pay down debt associated with the Bayer animal health deal.

Elanco has received antitrust clearance for the acquisition in China, Turkey and Ukraine. The company noted that it is in advanced discussions with the required regulatory authorities, which are progressing as expected. Vecoxan joins Elancos previously announced Osurnia® and Capstar® divestitures, and divestiture of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio.

