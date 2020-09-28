Global Food Service Disposable Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Service Disposable Market market.

Global Food Service Disposable Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global foodservice disposable market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, sales channel, end users, and region.

Global Food Service Disposable Market: Overview

Foodservice disposables are types of food containers or utility items such as spoons, bowls, etc. that can be recycled after usage or can be disposed of as waste.

Global Food Service Disposable Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of foodservice outlets and restaurants globally is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global foodservice disposable market. In addition, increasing consumption of food which can be attributed to growing population across the globe, which is a factor anticipated to fuel the demand for foodservice disposables. Growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable materials among food service disposable manufacturers is creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the target market. Furthermore, stringent regulations of food inspection authorities regarding maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at commercial food places is fueling the demand for disposable cups, plates, etc. This is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market. A growing number of takeaway food service restaurants, catering service providers and online food ordering channels anticipated to create huge demand for these disposables and propelling growth of the global market.

The key trend observed in the global market is growing popularity of edible plates and other edible foodservice disposables.

However, stringent compliances of government authorities regarding the usage of plastic material due to environmental concerns is a major factor expected to hamper the global market growth over the forecast period.

Global Food Service Disposable Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the plates segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the global market. This can be attributed to growing demand for plates among hotels and restaurants.

Among the material segments, the plastics segment is expected to register significant growth, which is attributed to its various benefits offered by it including durability, cost-effectiveness, etc.

Among the sales channel segments, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to the easy availability of the product at a competitive price and multiple varieties.

Among the end user segments, the restaurants & hotels segment is projected to contribute for significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing utilization of food service disposables.

Global Food Service Disposable Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to contribute significant revenue shares of the food service disposables market. This can be attributed to the rapid growth of the food and beverages industry. In addition, increasing number of food retails chains, hotels, and restaurants in developing countries such as India and China is a factor expected to support the revenue growth of the target market in the region. Foodservice disposables market in North America market is projected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to high awareness regarding food hygiene and the strong presence of the hospitality industry. In addition, growing consumption of on-the-go food among the working population is supporting the revenue growth of the target market in the region.

Global Food Service Disposable Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Cups and Glasses

Plates

Tray and Containers

Bowls

Cutlery

Segmentation by Material:

Aluminum

Plastic

Paper

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Store

Online Store

Segmentation by End User:

Restaurants & Hotels

Institutions

Retail Outlets

