Global Heating Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global heating equipment market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Heating Equipment Market: Overview

A heating system can be defined as a mechanism which aids to maintain the temperature at an appropriate level, by utilizing thermal energy inside within office, home, or other dwellings. Heating equipment is a group of components that are used in heating systems such as furnaces, heating pumps, boilers, etc.

Global Heating Equipment Market: Dynamics

Growing installation activities of energy-efficient heating systems among commercial as well as residential buildings is one of the major factor projected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing government initiative regarding improving the energy efficiency across multiple industries is another factor anticipated to fuel the target market growth. In addition, increasing commercial and residential construction activities across the globe is a factor expected to support the revenue growth of the global market. Increasing industrialization has led to high demand for heating equipment among various industrial application such as power generation, mining, etc. which is a factor projected to propel the target market. The regulatory framework for manufacturers regarding developing energy efficient products such as air conditioners, heat pumps, etc. is another factor anticipated to fuel the global market growth.

The key trend observed in the global market is the rising adoption of smartphones and compatible applications in order to control heating devices.

However, high fragmentation of the market and the availability of replicated products in the local market are some factors expected to hamper the target market growth.

Global Heating Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the heat pump segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to their lower operational cost and ability to transfer heat more quickly.

Among the application segments, the industrial segment is projected to contribute significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue, which can be attributed to increasing utilization of heating equipment among various industries such as mining, power generation, automotive, and food and beverages.

Global Heating Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific heating equipment market is expected to register substantial growth, owing to increasing residential and commercial construction projects. In addition, rapidly growing industrialization and a certain percentage of subsidy offered by the government on energy savings are some additional factors propelling growth of the target market in the region. The heating equipment market in North America is expected to register considerable growth during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing repair and replacement of existing heating systems. In addition, increasing disposable income and spending it on well-equipped households are some other factors expected to propel the target market growth in the region. Europe is expected to dominate the heating equipment market and continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly growing re-construction activities. Increasing demand for technologically advanced and compact heating equipment among households is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Heating Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Furnaces

Heat Pumps

Unitary Heaters

Boilers

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Table of Contents

