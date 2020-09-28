Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market market.

Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Overview

A molded case circuit breaker is a type of electrical interrupting device that offers protection to the device from various conditions such as ground fault, short circuit, high voltage supply, overload, etc. It can be used for various application owing to its wide range in frequency and voltage. Molded case circuit breaker comes in a compact size and saves space on the electrical panel. It also requires less rest time and has low-cost maintenance.

Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Dynamics

Growing electrical infrastructure and increasing demand for electricity are major factors driving growth of the global molded case circuit breakers market. In addition, an increasing number of industries is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Government initiatives for energy conservation, rural electrification, coupled with growing construction sector are factors fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, an increasing number of smart cities in developed as well as developing countries is a factor expected to augment growth of the global molded case circuit breakers market in the near future.

However, the higher cost of molded case circuit breakers than fuse is a factor that may hamper growth of the global molded case circuit breakers market. In addition, molded case circuit breakers are vulnerable to heat is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the use of automation technology can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the rated current segments, the 76A-250A segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing commercial, as well as precedential infrastructure, is s factor anticipated to support this segment in the global market.

Among the segments, the transmission & distribution segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the near future. Modernization of aging infrastructure in developed countries and growing construction activities in developing countries are factors supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing construction sector in China and India is a key factor supporting growth of the target market in this region. An increasing number of industrial activities, coupled with growing manufacturing sector are also factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, increasing power generation plants is another factor expected to fuel growth of the molded case circuit breaker market in the Asia Pacific. The market in North America is anticipated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB)

Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB)

Segmentation by Rated Current:

Above 800A

251A-800A

76A-250A

21A-75A

0A-20A

Segmentation by end user:

Manufacturing and Process Industries

Transmission & Distribution

Power Generation

Transportation (Railways)

Infrastructure (Commercial and Residential)

Others

