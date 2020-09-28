Global Multi-Function Display Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Multi-Function Display Market market.

Global Multi-Function Display Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global multi-function display market report has been segmented on the basis of system, technology, and region.

Global Multi-Function Display Market: Overview

The multi-function display is the type of a display with multiple numbers of soft keys that helps to display information required by the end user. It comes in a small size and there are numerous configurable ways to display the required information. The multi-function display is used in ships, vehicles, and aircraft. In many cases, it is installed as a fail down or backup display for primary flight display or PFD.

Global Multi-Function Display Market: Dynamics

Use of multi-function display in military aircraft, commercial aircraft, shipboard, automotive and aviation applications is a major factor driving growth of the global multi-function display market. In addition, increasing demand for aircraft is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing illegal immigration on borders and increasing adoption of multiple-function display for ground control stations is a factor expected to augment growth of the global multi-function display market in the near future.

However, defence budget cuts in developed countries is a factor that may hamper growth of the global multi-function display market. In addition, operating multifunction displays requires training, and this system is highly complex. These are also some of the factors that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of multi-function displays in the automotive sector can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Multi-Function Display Market: Segment Analysis

Among the system segments, the electronic flight displays segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Electronic flight display is an instrument used on the flight deck that electronically displays the flight data. Growing adoption of airborne systems with advanced technology is a factor supporting growth of electronic flight displays segment in the target market. additionally, increasing demand for aircraft for commercial and defence applications is another factor anticipated to propel growth of this segment in the next 10 years.

Among the technology segments, the light-emitting diode segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. A light-emitting diode is a flat panel display that uses an array of light emitting diodes for displaying an image or video on the screen.

Global Multi-Function Display Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to account for major share in terms of over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of light-emitting diode displays among end user is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high military budget, especially in the US, is another factor supporting growth of the multi-function display in North America. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Growing defense budget of countries such as India and China is a factor fueling growth of the target market in this region.

Global Multi-Function Display Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by System:

Helmet-Mounted Displays (HMD)

Electronic Flight Displays (EFD)

Portable and Flexible Multi-Function Display

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

Segmentation by Technology:

Active-Matrix Liquid-Crystal Display (AMLCD)

Synthetic Vision

Thin-Film Transistor

Liquid-Crystal Display

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

