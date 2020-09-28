Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Keyless Entry System Market market.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive keyless entry system market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market: Overview

The automotive keyless entry system is an electric lock that controls or access vehicle without using traditional mechanical keys. In case of a keyless entry system, the users get authorized access to an automotive with the use of external devices, smart card, biometrics, or facial recognition.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market: Dynamics

Growth in the automobile sector and rising awareness of technologically advanced features that make the vehicle easier to operate and pleasurable are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global automotive keyless entry system market. In addition, the development of electronic entry systems that communicate through electromagnetic signals to unlock or lock vehicle door is projected to propel growth of the target market. In addition, growing demand for connected cars along with the integration of smartphones are some other factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, regulatory policies that focus on vehicular safety and adoption of vehicle security systems is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market. Also, growing demand to install keyless entry systems, remote car starter, telematics, digital clusters, and infotainment systems are expected to drive growth of the global automotive keyless entry system market. Furthrmore, integration of safety features like airbags, seatbelts, braking systems, and sensor-guided features like rearview displays, traction control, obstacle identifiers, and blind spot displays is expected to exhibit significant growth rate.

Whereas, increasing vehicle theft and high cost of additional feature which are major factors projected to hamper growth of the global automotive keyless entry system market.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the remote keyless entry segment is projected to account the highest revenue share in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger car segment is projected to contribute major market share and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Among the sales channel segments, growth of the OEM segment is estimated to expand significantly in the coming years.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is estimated to contribute major revenue share in the global market. Growing demand for electric vehicles in the US and Canada is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in North America. In addition, growing need for advanced and sophisticated electronic solutions along with regulatory initiatives to improve vehicle security are some major factors expected to support growth of the target market in North America. Also, increasing adoption of advanced sensors in vehicles and mandatory installation of security features and systems are projected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Remote Keyless Entry (RKE)

Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

