Global Facial Care Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Facial Care Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Facial Care Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Facial Care Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global facial care market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, sales channel, and region.

Global Facial Care Market: Overview

Facial care is a process of maintaining the health and look of the face and its elements such as skin, lips, and eyelashes for attractiveness and young-looking appearance.

Global Facial Care Market: Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding maintaining personal looks and skin care is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the global facial care market. In addition, increasing utilization of these products among women as well as men population in order to maintain the health of the skin is a factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Various manufacturing companies are focusing on launching new products in order to sustain in the competitive market which is a factor anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the target market growth. Increasing advertisements created awareness regarding availability and benefits associated with the usage of these products which is another factor projected to fuel growth of the global market.

The key trend observed in the global market is increasing demand for organic facial care products owing to increasing awareness regarding harmful effects associated with chemical-based products.

However, fragmentation of the market and availability of alternative and similar quality products at a lower cost as compared to premium brands are some major factors anticipated to hamper the global market growth over the forecast period.

Global Facial Care Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the skin whitening/ lightening and the anti-aging cream segment is expected to account for significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to the increasing consciousness of the aging population to look younger.

Among the end user, the women segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares of the global market, owing to more consciousness of working women population about looking younger and maintaining their personal appeal.

Among the sales channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to a strong network of distributors and availability of multi-brand products at a single place.

Global Facial Care Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the facial care market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for various facial care products such as anti-aging creams, skin whitening/ lightening creams, and other related products among working women coupled with their financial independence. The strong presence of leading retailers of facial care products such as The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever, Kose Corp, and Johnson and Johnson, is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region.

Facial care market in North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to changing lifestyles, increasing base of the working women population, coupled with high spending capability. In addition, growing demand for premium beauty products is another factor expected to propel the target market growth in this region. European facial care market is expected to register substantial growth, owing to growing R&D activities which can be attributed to rising demand for assorted facial care variants.

Global Facial Care Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Facial creams

Skin Whitening/ Lightening and Anti-Aging Creams

Face Wash

Serums and Masks

Cleansing Wipes

Others (Fade Creams, Pore Strips, Toners, etc.)

Segmentation by End User:

Men

Women

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Online

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience Stores

Others (Beauty Salons, Multi-Brand Retail Outlets, Exclusive Retail Stores, etc.)

