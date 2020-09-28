Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market market.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Overview

Wastewater treatment is a procedure of eliminating the pollutants or toxins from wastewater or sewage and transforming it in a usable format that can be reverted into the water cycle along with less impact on the environment or directly re-used. Industrial wastewater treatment can be defined as a group of the process used for treating wastewater that is created by various industries as an unwanted by-product. After the treatment process, this treated industrial wastewater might be reused or returned to a sanitary sewer or to surface water within the environment.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing industrialization is one of the key factor projected to fuel the demand for the wastewater treatment, and driving the global market growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing expulsion of wastewater from various industries and stringent government regulations associated with recycling the wastewater are some other factors projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Increasing power generation activities (which requires clean water) and high demand for the electricity across the globe coupled with increasing population are some factors propelling the demand for industrial wastewater treatment and anticipated to propel the global market growth during the forecast period.

However, increasing inclination towards alternative wastewater treatment technologies is one of the major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the type segments, the biocides & disinfectant segment is projected to contribute significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue, which can be attributed high demand for the biocides & disinfectant among end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, etc.

Among the end-use industry, the power generation segment is expected to register significant growth owing to the necessity of clean water for power generation.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the industrial wastewater treatment market and maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a lack of freshwater sources in this region. In addition, stringent compliances set by the government authorities coupled with increasing awareness regarding the environmental impact of water pollution are some of the key factors fueling the demand for wastewater treatment among various end-use industries and projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. Increasing industrialization and urbanization along with the increasing population in developing countries such as India and China, resulted in increased wastewater generation which is another factor expected to fuel the demand for wastewater treatment and ultimately supporting the target market growth. North America market is expected to register significant growth, owing to the strong presence of wastewater treatment product manufacturing companies. Markets in Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe are projected to register substantial growth over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Coagulants

Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Others (Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, and Ph Stabilizers)

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage

