Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medicinal Mushrooms Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global medicinal mushrooms market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, product form, end user, and region.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market: Overview

Medicinal mushrooms have nutritional, medicinal, and functional properties and are used for alleviating, preventing, or healing diseases. Medicinal mushrooms consist of medical compounds such as antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, immune suppressants, cholesterol inhibitors, psychotropic drugs, and others.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market: Dynamics

Medicinal mushroom offers health-promoting benefits which is a major driving factor for growth of the target market. In addition, medicinal mushrooms are rich in various nutrients such as potassium, vitamin D, vitamin B, calcium, fiber, amino acids, and others that are essential for human body. Moreover, it also helps in increasing antioxidant activity and boost the immune system. The medicinal mushrooms such as Chaga and Reishi are known for their antioxidant properties. The above-mentioned factors expected to support growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing popularity of medicinal mushroom in cosmetics and personal care is expected to fuel growth of the medicinal mushroom market globally.

A recent trend observed in the target market is growing population are adopting a vegan diet primarily due to its health-promoting benefits, which can create potential opportunity for players operating in the target market. In September 2017, Kellogg Company invested in US-based MycoTechnology, Inc. MycoTechnology, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing ClearTaste and PureTaste which is a vegan Shiitake mushroom-based protein. In addition, modern lifestyle and increasing demand for meat substitutes are some other factors expected to support growth of the global medicinal mushroom market globally.

However, possible side effects including dryness of the throat and nasal area along with rash and itchiness, diarrhea, headache, nosebleed, and bloody stools is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global medicinal mushroom market.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the shiitake segment is projected to hold a significant share in the global market over the forecast period.

Among the product form segments, the whole segment accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among the end user segments, the industrial segment is expected to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market: Region Analysis

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global medicinal mushroom market in revenue terms, owing to the increasing popularity of medicinal mushroom in cosmetics. In addition, favorable climatic conditions for mushroom cultivation and the presence of major players along with increasing awareness regarding fitness and wellness are some factors expected to boost growth of the target market.

North America medicinal mushroom market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market, due to the cultivation of shiitake on natural and synthetic logs in the region.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Shiitake

Reishi

Maitake

Cordyceps

Turkey Tail

Others (Lions mane mushrooms, Chaga)

Segmentation by Product Form:

Whole

Powder

Slice

Extract

Segmentation by End User:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation

