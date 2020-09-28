Global Flight Navigation System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flight Navigation System Market market.

The global flight navigation system market report has been segmented on the basis of flight instrument, product type, application, and region.

Global Flight Navigation System Market: Overview

The flight navigation system is a system designed to navigate and operate systems in aircraft. It includes processes such as record, control, and plan movement of the aircraft from one point to another. Flight navigation system equipment ensures reliability, accuracy, and precise flying with less interference from the atmosphere.

Global Flight Navigation System Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for aircraft, owing to growing commercial aviation sector and high preference for air travel among individuals are some of the major factors driving growth of the global flight navigation system market. Growing air traffic and the requirement of efficient air traffic management are also factors supporting growth of the global market. Increasing the demand for next-generation aircraft with advanced technology and design is another factor fueling the growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing adoption of flight navigation system for real-time position monitoring of an aircraft is a factor expected to augment growth of the global flight navigation system market over the forecast period.

However, flight navigation system requires mandatory certification and government regulation are factors that may affect growth of the global flight navigation system market. Nevertheless, growing use of flight navigation system to improve efficiency can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Flight Navigation System Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the flight control systems segment is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the near future. The flight control system includes connecting linkages, cockpit controls, required operating mechanism that is used for controlling the direction of the aircraft. It is a collection of electrical and mechanical instruments which allows the working of the aircraft with high reliability and efficiency.

Among the application segments, the fixed-wing segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Fixed wing aircraft are also known as airplanes or planes. They use wings that generate lift by moving aircraft in the forward direction. In the fixed-wing segment, narrow body aircraft sub-segment is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Flight Navigation System Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America expected to accounts for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Presence of key players and increasing investment for the adoption of advanced technology are factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Increasing demand for aircraft and a high number of aircrafts deliveries in countries in this region is a factor supporting growth of the flight navigation system market. Market in Europe is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Flight Navigation System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Flight Instrument:

Magnetic Compass

Autopilot

Gyroscope

Altimeter

Sensors

Segmentation by Product Type:

Flight Management Systems

Communication, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS) Systems

Flight Control Systems

Segmentation by Application:

Rotary-wing

Fixed-wing

Regional Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

