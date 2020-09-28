Global Medicated Shampoo Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medicated Shampoo Market market.

Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Overview

Medicated shampoo is a special type of hair care product which is mainly used to relieve itching or scaling and other scalp problems of hair. This shampoo also treats fungal or bacterial infections and kill vermin. The natural and conventional nature of medicated shampoo is most popular across different regions. In addition, medicated shampoo is in-demand due to its benefits and easy availability in the market. This shampoo largely used for psoriasis treatment, anti-dandruff treatment, anti-hair fall treatment, ant-dryness of scalp, and other treatments.

Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Dynamics

Increasing different hair problems including hair fall, dandruff, itchy scalp, and dryness due to climate change, high pollution, changing lifestyle is a key factor projected to support growth of the target market. In addition, growing popularity of medicated shampoo among consumers and rising consumer expenditure on personal care products resulting in increasing demand for medicated shampoo across the globe. These are some major factors expected to boost growth of the global medicated shampoo market during the forecast period in the near future.

In addition, increasing awareness among individuals about beneficial properties of medicated shampoo resulting in rising demand for medicated shampoo is other factor expected to fuel growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising introduction of advanced medicated shampoo especially in emerging economies and increasing investment in R & D activities by major players. These are among other factors expected to propel growth of the global medicated shampoo market in the upcoming years.

However, high cost of medicated shampoo is a key factor expected to hamper target market to a certain extent.

Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Segment Analysis

Among the treatment segments, the psoriasis segment is expected to register significant growth in the target market, owing to increasing adoption of medicated shampoo for psoriasis treatment.

Among the sales channel segments, the e-commerce segment is expected to register substantial growth in the global medicated shampoo market, owing to high consumer preference for online shopping. In addition, growing e-commerce platform across the globe is another factor expected to support the growth of this segment.

Global Medicated Shampoo Market: Region Analysis

North America medicated shampoo market accounted for highest revenue share followed by market in Europe and are expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. High availability of a wide range of hair care products and a high presence of medicated shampoo manufacturers and distributors in countries in these regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing hair related problems and high adoption of personal care products in developing countries in the region. Market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register average revenue growth followed by market in Latin America.

Global Medicated Shampoo Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Treatment:

Tinea Capitis

Dandruff and Sebborheic Dermatis

Head Lice

Psoriasis

Allergic Reactions

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Medical/Pharmacy stores

E-commerce

Convenience Stores

