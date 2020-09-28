Global Water Electrolysis Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water Electrolysis Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global water electrolysis market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and region.

Global Water Electrolysis Market: Overview

Water electrolysis is a process used to decompose water into hydrogen and oxygen gas by passing an electric current. The electric power source is a DC current, connected to both electrodes that are placed in water. Hydrogen appears at cathode whereas oxygen appears at anode. The process is widely used in various end-use industries such as chemical, petroleum, pharmaceuticals, energy, electronic & semiconductor, and others.

Global Water Electrolysis Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for PEM water electrolysis owing to its compact system design, and ability to operate at high pressure and high current density is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global water electrolysis market. In addition, growing adoption of carbon free source of energy is another factor expected to support growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing research and development and rapid industrialization, coupled with growing power plant, chemical and petroleum industries are factors expected to proliferate growth of the global water electrolysis market in the near future.

However, high cost of water electrolysis equipment is a factor that may restrain growth of the target market. Additionally, sensitivity to imperfections, impurities, and dust could damage the equipment. This is a challenging factor that could affect its demand among end users. Nevertheless, increasing R&D and investment for developing new and cost-effective ion-exchange membrane is a factor expected to create high revenue opportunities for players in the global water electrolysis market.

Global Water Electrolysis Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the proton exchange membrane segment is projected to register lucrative revenue growth in the next coming years. This is attributable to increasing demand for PEM electrolysis owing to its advantages such as ability to operate at high current density and high pressure as compared to alkaline water electrolysis.

Among the end user segments, the power plant segment is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the near future. This is attributed to increasing demand for carbon free source of energy.

Global Water Electrolysis Market: Region Analysis

Currently, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share in terms of value, and is projected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for water electrolysis in various end-use industries such as power plants, chemical, electronic & semiconductor, and others in countries such as China, India, and Japan is a factor expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market. North America water electrolysis market is projected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market. This is attributed to increasing demand for water electrolysis in various end-use industries and presence of major players in countries in the region. The market in Europe is projected to register moderate growth rate in the near future, followed by Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Water Electrolysis Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Segmentation by End User:

Chemical

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Power Plant

Electronic & Semiconductor

Others

