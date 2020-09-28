Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market market.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is projected to value at US$ XX Mn in 2028. The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market report has been segmented on the basis of charger type, connector, application, and region.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Overview

An electric vehicle charging infrastructure system is a public charging equipment or a source of electricity that helps to connect and recharge electric vehicles. Some of the charging stations are basic, while others have enhanced features such as cellular capability, smart metering, and network connectivity.

These stations or equipment are also commonly called as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and are installed at municipal parking areas by utility companies or at retail shops by private players. These stations have specially designed connectors that have ability to conform to variety of standards for electric charging connectors.

Growth and Negative Factors

Rapidly increasing production and sales of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles owing to reduced operational and maintenance cost of the electric vehicles is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing dependency on fossil fuels, depleting non-renewable resources, and rising concerns regarding negative impact of carbon footprint are other major factors driving demand for electric vehicles. This is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the target market.

Moreover, rising number of initiatives and subsidies by government and environmental agencies across various countries to follow stringent emission norms, and promote adoption of zero-emission vehicles in order to curb emission levels are other factors fueling sales of EVs, thereby supporting growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

However, electric vehicles adoption is slow as it is an initial stage for these type of vehicles and substantial capital required for development of infrastructure is low. These are major factors that could hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent. In addition, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market cannot be considered as an independent market, its growth depends on adoption of electric vehicles. High cost of electric vehicles and batteries is expected to result in low adoption of electric vehicles in developing countries, which is another factor that could challenge growth of the target market.

Market Trend:

Various prominent automotive companies are focusing on expansion of EV charging stations network using new and enhanced technologies such as Lithium-Ion batteries, ultra-fast DC charging points, and wireless charging equipment in order to expand customer base and increase revenues.

For instance, Volkswagen Group, a Germany-based automotive company is focusing on building -V-Charge -to automate EV parking and charging infrastructure. In addition, he company is systematically driving expansion procedure of electric vehicle charging stations network and will be installing approximately 4,000 charging stations at Germany site by 2025.

Segment Analysis

By Charger Type:

Among the charger type segments, the fast charger type segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the global market owing to rising demand for fast chargers from commercial sector. Insufficient overnight charging in order to cover long distances and the large number of hours required to charge the vehicle, may result charging anxiety and wastage of time while traveling. This is a major factor driving growth of the fast charging segment.

By Connector:

Among the connector segments, the CHAdeMO (CHArge de Move) segment is expected to account for comparatively higher share than that of the Combined Charging System (CCS) segment. However, the CCS segment is projected to register highest CAGR over the next 10 years.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the commercial segment is expected to dominate in the global market owing to increasing demand for electric vehicle charging stations at public locations such as pay and park facilities, airports and railway stations, restaurants, shopping malls, and other commercial buildings.

Regional Analysis

The North America market is estimated to account for substantial revenue share in the global market owing to higher adoption of EVs in the countries in the region. The Europe market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue owing to presence of large number of players operating in the market and initiatives by government for adoption of electric vehicles.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest growth rate in the target market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, coupled with growing number of commercial electric vehicle charging stations in countries such as Japan and China in the Asia Pacific is a major factor expected to drive demand and need for electric vehicle charging stations.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Charger Type:

Slow charger

Fast charger

Segmentation by Connector:

CCS (Combined Charging System)

CHAdeMO (CHArge de Move)

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential

