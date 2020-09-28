Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chip Antenna Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chip Antenna Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chip Antenna Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Chip Antenna Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Chip Antenna Market report, recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, tracks the global chip antenna market, which has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. The report is further segmented on the basis of country in each respective region in order to present a detailed perspective of the target market.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Overview:

An antenna is used to enable transmission and receipt of radio frequencies. Chip antennas, whip antennas, and PCB antennas are some types of antennas available in the market currently. A chip antenna is a compact antenna that is used for transmission and reception of radio frequency signals, and is used in numerous wireless applications. These are also helpful for providing correct real-time location information and enabling and maintaining connectivity between devices.

Dynamics:

Demand for consumer electronics is increasing and adoption of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), connected cars, automation, and smart grids is rising, and these are major factors expected to drive growth of the global chip antenna market. In addition, lower cost of chip antenna as compared to other antennas is another factor expected to boost market growth.

However, growing compatibility issues during integration of a chip antenna on a circuit board and complex design, along with variable performance efficiency of chip antennas are among factors that could hamper growth of the global market.

Increasing miniaturization of consumer electronics is a key trend observed in the target market, and this is projected to continue to boost growth of the target market.

Furthermore, growing research and development activities related to chip antennas is projected to create future opportunities for players in the global market in future.

Segment Analysis:

By product type:

Among the product type segments, the dielectric chip antenna segment is expected to account for majority share in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing demand for compact antennas that operate at numerous frequency ranges and help to reduce space in devices such as wearables devices, smartphones, and others is expected to drive growth in terms of revenue of this product type segment.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the Bluetooth segment is projected to contribute majority revenue share as compared to the others. This can attributable to wide use of Bluetooth technology in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, wearables, headsets, and gaming consoles for short-range wireless communication.

By end user:

Among the end user segments, the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The chip antenna market in Asia Pacific holds dominant position in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Growing adoption of automation and growing consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are factors expected to propel growth of the chip antenna market in Asia Pacific.

North America market is projected to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributable to increasing adoption of developed technologies, and spending on research and development of wireless transmission technologies in countries such as the US and Canada. Revenue from the Europe chip antenna is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future.

Global Chip Antenna Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ceramic Multilayer Chip Antenna

Dielectric Chip Antenna

Segmentation by Application:

WLAN

ZigBee

Bluetooth

ISM

Others

Segmentation by End Use:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation

Manufacturing

Industrial

Government

Healthcare

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Chip Antenna Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Chip Antenna Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580