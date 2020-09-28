Global Online Sports Retailing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Online Sports Retailing Market market.

The global online sports retailing market report 2019 offers insights regarding present scenario of the industry at global, regional and country levels. The report also provides an in-depth analysis about future prospects and opportunities with a focus on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other prominent regions along with key countries. The global online sports retailing market is expected to witness a steady growth rate of around X.X% by 2028. The report includes various estimations and projections associated with target market size and shares in terms of revenue, global CAGR, and growth rates of each of the segments, regions and certain countries over the next 10 years. In addition, it includes profit margin, operating costs and various other factors. The report emphasis on providing detailed information regarding key driving factors and market growth hampering forces ongoing trends and major developments. It additionally provides details of the leading players in the global online sports retailing market, company summary, sales revenue, SWOT analysis, etc. The global online sports retailing market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Online Sports Retailing: An Overview

Online sports retailing is a process of selling various products through an online platform. Sports retailing includes various equipment such as sports protective equipment, sports footwear, sports apparel, and sports apparel, among others.

Drivers, Challenges, Threats, Trends, and Future Prospects

Rising trend of online shopping on E-commerce or M-commerce platforms, particularly sports-related products, is expected to drive growth of the global online sports retailing market in the years to come.

In addition, increasing awareness of benefits of sports and sportswear, coupled with various advantages of online shopping such as easy payment options, reviews about the products, easy returns and refunds, etc. are other factors expected to boost growth of the global online sports retailing market to a significant extent.

Increasing adoption of various components from sports industry such as sports equipment, sportswear, exercise equipment, athletic apparel, licensed sports merchandise, and sports protective equipment globally by professionals, sports clubs, and individuals is a key factor projected to further boost growth of the global online sports retailing market.

Increasing use of network marketing and social media presence, and various online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Alibaba, etc., coupled with high adoption of various types of sportswear particularly in a different type of color and size across the globe are factors anticipated to boost growth of the online sports retailing market.

However, the high cost of sports equipment and footwear as compared to non-sports footwear, and availability of high-quality footwear by non-sports wear companies are major factors that could hinder demand for sportswear and challenge growth of the global online sports retailing market to a certain extent.

Global Online Sports Retailing Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segments, the sports equipment segment is anticipated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global online sports retailing market, owing to increasing sales of sports equipment via online sports retailing platforms. The sports footwear segment is expected to contribute considerable revenue share in the global market owing to increasing inclination towards sports footwear for playing sports, trekking, etc. by individuals of all ages and availability of a variety of footwear in different colors and sizes.

By Application:

Among the application segments, currently, the men segment contributes highest revenue share in the global online sports retailing market, owing to ever-increasing inclination towards sports and sports-related products, and rising awareness about health benefits of sports among people. The women segment is estimated to account for second-highest revenue share in the global online sports retailing market, due to increasing awareness about sports, and increasing preference for walking and running among women population.

Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market in 2018, owing to high number of online purchases of sports-related products by professionals and individuals, increasing awareness about the benefits of sports in countries in the region. The Europe market is expected to contribute second-highest share in terms of revenue in the target market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register lucrative growth rate in terms of revenue in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption sportswear and related products in countries such as Japan, India, Korea, and China in the region.

Global Online Sports Retailing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Sports Equipment

Sports Apparel

Sports Footwear

Other

Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women

Children

