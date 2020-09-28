Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market market.

The global advanced commercial laundry machine market report has been segmented on the basis of capacity, end-use, and region. The report provides insights on the various drivers, restraints, opportunities and ongoing trends in the target market.

Overview

A commercial laundry machine is designed robustly for everyday use and also has a longer lifespan than a residential washing machine. A commercial laundry machine is generally of larger capacity and allows washing of heavy, bulky or larger items and fabrics. Newer commercial laundry machines combine the latest technology with better quality components and materials.

Dynamics

Growing demand for advanced commercial laundry machines in laundromats and hospitality coupled with rising preference for smart laundry technology are primary factors expected to drive growth of the advanced commercial laundry machines market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing disposable income and availability associated with the usage of laundromats are among other factors projected to propel growth of the global advanced commercial laundry machine market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing number of multi-housing projects are projected to result in increasing demand for sales and deployment commercial laundry machines.

However, high initial as well as maintenance costs is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global advanced commercial laundry machine market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing technological advancements in smart laundry technology and development and production of machines that are more energy- efficient and consume less water, coupled with rapidly gaining traction of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for advanced commercial laundry machine manufacturers in the near future.

Segment Analysis

By capacity: Among the capacity segments, the 0-30 kg capacity segment is expected to dominate and register a higher CAGR in terms of revenue in the global advanced commercial laundry machine market.

By End-use:

Among the end-use segments, the multi-housing end-use segment is projected to account for highest revenue share owing to the rising number of multi-housing projects in developed countries such as the US, as well as in emerging economies such as India and China.

Region Analysis

The advanced commercial laundry machine market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest CAGR in terms of revenue, owing to increasing acceptance and deployment of laundromats in countries in the region, and the trend of shifting toward apartment-style living are among some factors driving market growth. This trend has been gaining traction in emerging countries such as China, Singapore, and India.

North America market is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to high adoption of advanced commercial laundry machines. The Europe advanced commercial laundry machines market is projected to account for a substantial share in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Capacity:

0“30 Kg

31“50 Kg

51 Kg & above

Segmentation by End-Use:

Laundromats

Hospitality

Hospitals & Care Homes

Multi-housing

Schools & Universities

Public Sector

Others

