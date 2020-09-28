Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Source Vitamin E Market market.

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market is expected to be valued at US$ X.X Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of US$ X.X Bn by end of 2028. The global natural source vitamin E market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, end-use application, and region.

Product Overview:

Natural source vitamin E is an energetic nutrient for health and is a combination of the fat-soluble vitamins. Natural vitamin E is commonly found in variety of foods such as green vegetables, nuts, oils, wheat, etc. in addition, it can also be found in sunflower seeds, shellfish, almonds, sweet red peppers, olive oil, mangoes, fresh fish, etc. Natural vitamin E works as an antioxidant as it protects human body muscles from any damage, helps to protect from viral infections and germs. In addition, daily consumption of natural vitamin E is a known and noble dietary supplement that can help to protect from blood clotting.

Market Dynamics: Key Drivers and Primary Restraining Factors

Increasing number of patients with vitamin E deficiency, especially in geriatric population, is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, natural source vitamin E helps to prevent cancer, heart diseases and disorders, Alzheimer”s disease, diabetes, liver-related issues, and helps cure from cells infections, aids in recovering from arthritis, and helps to prevent or overcome other skin-related issues. The aforementioned are major factors expected to drive growth of the global natural source vitamin E market to a significant extent.

Daily consumption of natural-source vitamin E helps in development of good skin, prevents from hair loss, and improves strength of the eyes, helps to balance hormones, and balances cholesterol levels in the body. This, in turn, is expected to drive growth of the global natural source vitamin E market. Moreover, high demand for various personal care medicines and herbal medicines using natural source vitamin E is another major factor estimated to drive growth of the global natural source vitamin E market. High adoption of natural-source vitamin E in applications such as functional dairy products, dietary supplements, food, and beverages, etc. is another factor supporting market growth.

However, overconsumption of natural vitamin E might have potential side effects such as headache, rashes, vomiting, and hormonal imbalance, and are some of the major factors that could restrain growth of the global natural source vitamin E market.

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

Among the two type segments, the Tocopherol segment is expected to hold dominant position in terms of revenue contribution in the global natural source vitamin E market, owing to high demand for the Tocopherol type as compared to Tocotrienol type. This is because Tocotrienol is not easily absorbed by the human body as compared to highly absorbable Tocopherol type. However, the high adoption of Tocotrienols in personal care products, and cosmetics industry is expected to lead to higher demand for Tocotrienol in the near future, thereby supporting revenue growth of the segment.

By Form:

Among the two forms of the product available currently, the extracted/ oil form is expected to register moderate growth rate in the next 10 years in the target market.

By End-use Application:

Among the end-use application segments, the dietary supplements, and food & beverage segments are estimated to account for higher revenue shares as compared to the other segments in the target market, owing to high demand for supplements by health-conscious individuals and rapidly growing food & beverages industry.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to register considerable CAGR in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to high consumption of nutritious natural vitamin E drinks and refreshed food by individuals, and growing demand for dietary supplements by people who are engaged in any type of physical activities such as gym, yoga, jogging, etc. In addition, ability of natural vitamin E to prevent from various health diseases, to improve muscle strength, and also cure various medical treatments such as dialysis, ovarian cancer, irregular heartbeat is another factor is expected to drive growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market and is expected to register higher CAGR in the target market, due to increasing inclination towards cosmetics and skincare products among female population, combined with high demand for natural source vitamin E for manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products in countries in the region.

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Segmentation:

Target Market Segmentation, by Type:

Tocopherol

Tocotrienol

Target Market Segmentation, by Form:

Powder/ Granules

Extract/ Oil

Target Market Segmentation, by End-Use Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Target Market

