Global Lime Seed Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Overview

Lime seed oil is obtained through squeezing lime seed, after which the crude oil is refined and filtered to produce oil with fatty acid, which is essential for the human body. The oil contains palmitic acid, which is very stable in nature. In addition, it has useful properties including preventing aging signs, acts as an antiseptic, fights infections, and help to reduce weight.

Dynamics

Increasing demand for lime seed oil for various applications across industries, including pharmaceuticals and personal care owing to benefits and multi-purpose uses is a key factor projected to drive growth of the target market. Growing preference for lime seed oil in the cosmetics products industry for the preparation of moisturizing creams due to its non-greasy texture, and also as it is easy to be absorbed with the skin are other factors projected to fuel growth of the global market. Rising demand for lime seed oil for use in the manufacture of various antiseptic creams, sanitizers, ointments, and mosquito repellent is expected to further drive growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of lime seed oil in pharmaceutical products due to its disinfectant property is projected to further support growth of the target market.

Segment Analysis

By Nature:

Among the nature segments, the organic segment is projected to register faster growth rate in the global lime seed oil market over the forecast period. Growing demand for organic products in developed and developing economies is estimated to support growth of this segment.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the cosmetic and personal care industry segment is projected to register a significant growth rate in the global lime seed oil market. Growing consumer preference for organic and natural beauty products among individuals is a key factor fueling growth of this segment.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the B2B segment is projected to register substantially high growth rate in the global market over the next 10 years.

Region Analysis

The North America lime seed oil market is projected to account for highest revenue share in the global market over the next 10 years. Increasing adoption of lime seed oil for applications in personal care products and cosmetics, and in food & beverages industries in the US and Canada is projected to drive growth of the North America lime seed oil market in future. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for fastest compounded annual growth in terms of revenue in the global market. Increasing use of lime seed oil for medicinal applications, and the highest production of lemon seed oil, especially in countries such as India, and China, in this region are factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Global Lime Seed Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Inorganic

Segmentation by application:

Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Fragrance and Perfume Industry

Segmentation by distribution channels:

B2B

B2C

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Departmental Store

