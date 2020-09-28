Global Pomegranate Seed Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pomegranate Seed Oil Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pomegranate Seed Oil Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Pomegranate Seed Oil Market has been studied exhaustively, and a report produced based on findings and analysis by in-house experts at Trusted Business Insights. The global pomegranate seed oil market report is segmented according to end-use industry, distribution channel, and region.

Overview

Pomegranate seed oil is extracted from the seeds of the pomegranate fruit. Among the many uses of this oil include application for softening or soothing the skin. The oil has high level of vitamin C and antioxidant properties and can also be used to prevent cell damage and for fast wound healing. It is widely used in the cosmetics industry owing to capability to provides UVA- and UVB-induced damage protection, improve skin regeneration, and to control hyperpigmentation. It is also used in the nutraceutical industry due to its high bioactive, physicochemical, and antimicrobial properties.

Market: Dynamics

Pomegranate seed oil offers various skin benefits, and is known to reduce signs of aging skin, improve skin texture, and fight against free radicals. Growing demand for pomegranate seed oil among consumers across the globe is projected to drive growth of the market to a significant extent. Rapid urbanization, growing cosmetics industry, and changing lifestyle are among some of the other factors projected to drive growth of the market. Rising demand for natural, organic, and herbal products in emerging economies another factor. Increasing adoption of pomegranate seed oil in nutraceutical applications owing to its high content of omega5 fatty and punicic acid properties is an additional factor projected to boost growth of the global pomegranate seed oil market in future. Furthermore, growing retail sector coupled with rising spending power of consumers in developed and developing countries projected to support growth of the global pomegranate seed oil market in the near future.

However, high cost of pomegranate seed oil due to high manufacturing cost can hamper growth of the global pomegranate seed oil market.

Segment Analysis

By End-use Industry:

Among the end-use industry segments, the food & beverage segment is projected to account for significant growth in term of revenue in the global market in the coming years. Rising health awareness among consumers across the globe is projected to drive demand.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the specialty stores segment is projected to register significant revenue growth in the global market as compared to other segments in the market.

Region Analysis

North America is projected to account for majority revenue share as compared to markets in other regions in the target market in the near future. This is attributable to rapidly growing food sector coupled with presence of pomegranate seed oil manufacturers in countries such as the US and Canada. Increasing demand for natural ingredient-based cosmetics and personal care products among consumers in countries in the region is a major factor fueling growth of the North America pomegranate seed oil market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register significantly high revenue share contribution to the global pomegranate seed oil market over the forecast period. Growing demand for pomegranate seed oil for various applications such as for use in pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industry, and cosmetics industries in China and India is a factor expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Pomegranate Seed Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by end-use industry:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Chemical

Segmentation by distribution channels:

Wholesaler

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Retailers

Online retail

