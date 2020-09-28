Global Wearable Computing Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wearable Computing Devices Market market.

Overview

Wearable computing devices are electronic devices that can be worn by a consumer. These devices aid the user in performing various tasks, including calculations, maintaining health records, etc. Wearable computing devices are integrated with various sensors, including thermometer, accelerometer, and heart rate monitor, which enables capture of actual data in order to monitor health and wellness.

Dynamics

Wearable technology has led to rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry in the recent past. Currently, these wearable devices comprise microchip, wireless capabilities, and sensor to track activities, for data collection, and offers enhanced consumer experience. These are some of the major factors expected to support revenue growth of the global market. Continuous technological advancements in products in order to sustain in a highly competitive market is another factor projected to fuel growth of the target market. Rising demand for wearable computing and monitoring devices among health conscious consumers will continue to drive market growth over the forecast period. Increasing utilization of wristbands and smartwatches among fitness conscious users is a major trend in the target market.

Segment Analysis

By technology:

Among the technology segments, the computing technologies segment is expected to register significant revenue growth.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the medical and healthcare segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to increasing demand for wearables among young consumers

Regional Analysis

Wearable computing devices market in North America is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market, with Canada and the US being the major revenue contributors. Growth of this market is attributed to increasing demand for such products among millennial consumers owing to these users being more tech-savvy. The market in Europe is projected to continue to follow the market in North America, with countries such as Germany, France, and the UK contributing significantly to overall revenue growth. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for fastest compounded annual revenue growth owing to increasing population, especially the aging population, in emerging countries such as India and China. Medical wearable devices are increasingly being used to monitor patients remotely. In addition, consumers in the countries in this region are more inclined towards new and emerging technologies, and spending capacity has been increasing, especially in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Markets in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are projected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Wearable Computing Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Display Technologies

Computing Technologies

Networking Technologies

Segmentation by Application:

Medical and Healthcare

Fitness and Wellness

Infotainment

Enterprises and Industrial

