Global Trocars Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Trocars Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Trocars Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Trocars Market is expected to be valued at US$ X.X Bn in 2020 and is estimated to be valued at US$ X.X Bn in 2023, and reach a value of US$ X.X Bn by end of 2028. The global trocars market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, tip type, application, and region.

Product Overview

Trocar, also known as a trochar, is a medical or veterinary instrument, made up of a cannula, an obturator, and a seal. Trocars are used during laparoscopic surgeries. The trocar functions as an entry point for the placement of other instruments, such as scissors, graspers, staplers, etc. This device also has its application in some processes where the escape of gas or fluid from organs is necessary within the body.

Dynamics: Drivers, Challenges, Future Potential Growth and Trending Factors

The global trocars market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries are safer than conventional surgeries and offer comparatively faster recovery time, also there is a minimal chance of post-operative infections. Moreover, increasing applicability of trocars in laparoscopic surgeries, coupled with an increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries per year is also expected to contribute to growth of the global trocars market over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as gynecological and urological disorders is also expected to augment growth of the global market. In addition, growing geriatric population is expected to support growth of the global market. Rising disposable income among the middle-class population has resulted in increasing preference for laparoscopic surgeries, leading to increasing demand for trocars, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of the global trocars market over the 10-year period.

High cost associated with laparoscopic surgeries, lack of health awareness among the populace, technical complications regarding use of trocars, and unavailability of medical facilities and equipment in underdeveloped regions are some factors restraining growth of the global trocars market to a certain extent.

Invention of smart trocars and increasing applicability in medical procedures are some of the key trends observed in the industry and are expected to augment growth of the global market over the estimated time period. There is a huge potential for growth of the market in the future, owing to opportunities from untapped markets and emerging markets.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the segments based on product types, the disposable trocars segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global trocars market, as adoption of disposable trocars reduces chances of post-surgery infections thereby speeding up the recovery time and reducing number of hospital visits.

By Tip Type:

Among the tip type segments, the optical segment is anticipated to contribute higher revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue. This can be attributable to benefits and features offered by optical tip types such as detailed view of the tissues.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the gynecological surgery segment is estimated to account for significant share in terms of revenue contribution in the global trocars market, attributable to increasing number of surgeries performed across the globe. The general surgery segment is projected to witness notable CAGR over the next 10-year period.

Analysis by Region:

The market in North America is dominating in the global trocars market currently and is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate over the 10-year period, owing to rising trend of early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of prominent players in the countries in the region. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the next 10-year period, owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising aging population in the region. In addition, increasing government support and initiatives, and rapidly growing medical tourism industry are other factors expected to drive growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Global Trocars Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Disposable Trocars

Reusable Trocars

Segmentation by Tip Type:

Bladeless Trocars

Optical Trocars

Blunt Trocars

Bladed Trocars

Segmentation by Application:

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Other Surgeries

