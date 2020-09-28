Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market market.

Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market is a recent report produced by Trusted Business Insights. The global allergy relieving eye drops market report has been segmented on the basis of drug class, type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market: Overview

Eye drops is a medical formulation for application to relieve eye irritation, itching, redness, watering, swelling, and also headache. Allergy relieving eye drops have no side effects, offer quick relief, enable infection control, and also help to maintain healthy vision.

Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market: Dynamics

Demand for allergy relieving eye drops is increasing due to rising prevalence and incidence of eye-related disorders and diseases across the globe, and is among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, rising disposable income, raising awareness about eye diseases are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the global allergy relieving eye drops market. Furthermore, increasing incidence of eye-related conditions, including glaucoma, infections, muscular degeneration, and childhood-related conditions is resulting in initiatives by governments to manage the burden of eye disorders. Such initiatives are among other factors expected to boost demand for allergy relieving eye drops over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulation for product approvals is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market: Segment Analysis

By Type:

Among the type segments, the seasonal & perennial allergic conjunctivitis segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate in the global allergy relieving eye drops market.

By Drug Class:

Among the drug class segments, the antihistamines segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution, as it is widely used to replace natural moisture of the eye, is easy to use, more convenient, and well-tolerated for long-lasting usage.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the retail segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global market. This is primarily due to the availability of OTC drugs and a prescription for allergic conjunctivitis. The online sales segment is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue contribution due to increasing consumer preference towards online shopping and e-commerce activities, easy accessibility, availability of several products and brands on aa single platform, and affordability which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market: Regional Analysis

North America market dominates the global allergy relieving eye drops market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to increasing demand for allergy relieving eye drops, especially for growing and high prevalence of lifestyle disorders that increase the chances of allergic conjunctivitis in countries in this region, which is a major driver for North America market growth. Adoption of medical insurance among individuals in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, etc. is the current trend in the global market.

Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Seasonal and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis

Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis

Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis

Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis

Segmentation by drug class:

Antihistamines

Non-steroidal anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Vasoconstrictors

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail

Online Sales

