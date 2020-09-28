Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Explosion Proof Equipment Market market.

Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market report offered by Trusted Business Insights provides insights and information into details of revenues, investments, R&D, sales, leaders in the market on the basis of manufacturers in the target market etc. The report comprises other information, such as the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats, along with historical and projected revenues. The top players in the company profile section of the report contain details such as date of establishment, current CEO name, location and headquarters, employee headcount, revenues, technological innovations, recent and key developments, strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. The global explosion proof equipment market is segmented on the basis of industrial vertical, applicable system, protection method, and region. The report is further segmented country-wise to enable a deep study and presentation of the findings and information.

Overview:

Devices, products, and solutions that are required to be installed to prevent sparks or potential fires that could lead to a blast are referred to as explosion-proof equipment. Various industrial settings require additional levels of security measures to be taken when there is presence of flammable gases, liquids, vapors, combustible liquid“produced vapors, and dust or ignitable fibers/ flying particles in the air. These could be found in sufficient-enough quantities to produce explosive mixtures, which could ignite and cause potential damage and injury.

Dynamics

Explosion proof equipment is widely used in junction boxes, switches and sockets, HVAC systems, cable glands, lifting, lighting, and material handling systems, panel boards, motor starters, surveillance and monitoring systems, switchgear, and other components. Mandatory requirement for explosion-proof equipment in locations or settings where there is potential for an explosive atmosphere as a result of emission of gases and fumes during operations at industries is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global explosion proof equipment market. Other factors include rising investment in construction and aerospace industries, driven by ongoing technological innovation and advancements and rising concerns regarding safety and security of labor and infrastructure. Lack of standardization is a primary factor limiting growth of the market growth of the explosion-proof equipment market. The explosion proof equipment market is segmented according to industry vertical, applicable system, protection method, and region and countries.

Market Segmentation:

By industrial vertical: Among the industrial vertical segments, the oil and gas segment is projected to account for majority revenue share in the global market, owing to increasingly stringent implementation of mandatory safety measures and solutions, in developed as well as developing economies. Increasing demand for oil and gas and growing industrialization are some of the major factors projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

By Applicable System: Among the applicable system segments, the cable gland is currently accounting for major revenue share and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

By Protection Method: Among the protection method segments, the explosion prevention segment currently accounts for majority revenue share, and this growth is expected to continue in future as well.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America currently leads in terms of revenue share in the global explosion proof equipment market, followed by markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Expansion in the chemical sector, followed by ship building, pharmaceuticals, and construction in France is a major factor driving growth of the market in Europe.

Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Industry Vertical:

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Marine

Mining

Food Processing

Oil and Gas

Others (Construction, Automotive, Waste Management, Service)

By Applicable System

Cable Glands

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Lifting & Material Handling System

Lighting System

Automation System

Surveillance and Monitoring System

Signaling Devices

Others (Switchgear, HVAC, Conduits, Flexible Couplings, and Unions)

By Protection Method

Explosion Containment

Explosion Prevention

Explosion Segregation

