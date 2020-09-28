Global Protective Eyewear Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protective Eyewear Market market.

Global Protective Eyewear Market is a recently researched and prepared report by Trusted Business Insights. The report provides in-depth information and insights, revenue details, and other data regarding scenarios in the target market. Trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market have been analyzed and studies in order to present confident and accurate forecasts and projections. Details of the key players operating in the target market have been presented along with competitive landscape, along with revenues and financials, key or recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market reach. On the basis of design, the report has been segmented into direct vented, indirect vented, and non-vented. According to type, the report is segmented into prescription and non-prescription, and as per end-user, it is segmented as construction, oil & gas, industrial manufacturing, mining, and others.

Global Protective Eyewear Market: Overview

Protective eyewear is manufactured or produced in the form of glasses or goggles, and are meant to protect the users eyes from dust particulate, chemicals, fumes, or other hazardous substances and liquids etc. Such eyewear is commonly used by personnel in industrial manufacturing, at construction sites, in locations where there is exposure to oil & gas, and in the mining sector and others.

Global Protective Eyewear Market: Dynamics

Implementation of stringent regulations and derivatives related to worker and personal safety is a major or primary factor fueling revenue growth of the global protective eyewear market. Increasing workplace accidents and incidents is among some of the other factors resulting in rising demand for personally-owned protective equipment, including protective eyewear. Supportive government regulations is another key driving factor for growth of this market currently. An increasing number of individuals opting to produce products in their backyard or garages, at privately run do-it-yourself set-ups, in the outdoors while working with wood, metals, soil, clay, sculpturing, woodworking and tree felling, at shooting ranges etc. These are prominent trends or activities in countries such as the US, Canada, Russia, France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK to name a few. In addition, adoption of protective eyewear has been witnessing a major surge in the recent past with a number of protests being held in several countries such as Venezuelan protests, Hong Kong, the UK, Iraq, Palestine. The eyewear is used to protect against contact with chemical substances, water, sprays, gas, and others.

Global Protective Eyewear Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the non-prescription product segment accounts for a significant revenue share in the target market. Revenue from the prescription segment is projected to also register high growth, driven by rising demand for customized eyewear for those persons with proper vision, but using spectacles. Provision of consultation services and pre-purchase product trials at vendor outlets is supporting demand.

By Application:

Among the application segments in the global protective eyewear market, the industrial manufacturing segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share, followed by the military segment. This is due to increasing conflicts and protests in various countries and need to deploy military and security and police personnel, and also increasing number of countries conducting military exercises is another factor. Expanding areas of application and choice from a range and variety of products is driving adoption of protective eyewear products.

Global Protective Eyewear Market: Regional Analysis

Among the regional markets, North America and Europe currently account for major revenue shares in the global protective eyewear market. This is primarily attributed to stringent government regulations in countries in these two regions. Currently, the US is the largest user of protective eyewear globally, followed by Germany. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for significantly high revenue growth rate over the next five years. This is attributable to militaries in countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan increasing expenditure on the defense industry, as well as for increasing protection of personnel. In addition, industrialization, especially in China and India, has been increasing rapidly in the recent past.

Global Protective Eyewear Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Prescription

Non-prescription

Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining

Industrial Manufacturing

Military

Others

