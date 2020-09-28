Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Pill Dispenser Market market.

Global automatic pill dispenser market was valued at US$ X Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of US$ X.X Bn in 2028. The global automatic pill dispenser market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, indication, age group, end user, and region & country.

Automatic Pill Dispenser: Product Overview

An automatic pill dispenser is a medical device or equipment which helps to manage a medication schedule of the patient on their own without help of a caregiver. These machines are intended to simplifying workload of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare service providers by facilitating medicine management, medication counting, dispensing and inventory management of medicines.

Dynamics: Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market

Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, among other diseases and disorders, coupled with the ever-growing population across the globe are some key factors anticipated to drive growth of the global market. The geriatric population is highly prone to various severe diseases and requires on-time medication for better healthcare. However, it is practically not possible for the caregivers to give full attention for 24 hours and for longer period of time. This is among the major factors anticipated to fuel demand for automatic pill dispensers and support revenue growth of the global market. One of the major benefits associated with this dispenser is it reduces possible risk of over dosage of the medicines by controlling dispense of drugs, which is a factor projected to propel the target market growth. Increasing adoption of the home-based care system, owing to busy lifestyles of the working population is a factor estimated to augment global market growth over the next few years.

However, high cost associated with installation of some variants of these machines and stringent regulations of government authorities regarding production and sales of these dispensers are some major factors that could hamper global market growth to some extent.

Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market: Segmental Analysis

On the Basis of Product Type:

Amid the product type segment, the centralized automated dispensing system segment is anticipated to record the highest share in terms of value in the global market. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of automatic pill dispensers among hospitals and other healthcare service providers for effective medication.

On the Basis of End User:

Amid the end user segments, the hospital pharmacy and retail pharmacy segments are estimated to account for larger revenue shares in the target market, which can be attributed to increasing incidence of various chronic diseases and trauma incidents in hospitals.

Regional Analysis: Automatic Pill Dispenser Market

North America market is anticipated to dominate in the global automatic pill dispenser market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the 10-year forecast period. This can be attributed to strong presence of the well-equipped healthcare industry. In addition, growing geriatric population, growing prevalence of severe and life-threatening health issues and disorders such as cancer, diabetes, etc. and increasing expenditure on healthcare services are some other factors expected to support the revenue growth of the market in this region. High awareness regarding various medical devices and increasing occurrences of an overdose of medicines are some additional factors expected to propel the North America market growth. The Asia Pacific automatic pill dispenser market is estimated to witness significant growth, which can be attributed to increasing population, coupled with increasing incidences of chronic diseases and other health issues. In addition, growing awareness regarding over dosage of the medications or pills and rising necessity of self-care and home-based treatments, owing to the hectic lifestyle are some other factors fueling demand for automatic pill dispensers and supporting market growth.

Global Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Centralized Automated Dispensing System

Robotic Automated Dispensing Systems

Carousels

De-centralized Automated Dispensing System

Ward-based Automated Dispensing System

Pharmacy-based Automated Dispensing System

Automated Unit Dose Dispensing System

Segmentation by Indication:

Dementia

Old age

Visual Impairment

Physical Disability

Parkinson”s Disease

Mental Health excluding dementia

Learning difficulties

Others

Segmentation by Age Group:

18-64 Years

65-74 Years

75-84 Years

85 Years and Above

Segmentation by End User:

Hospital Pharmacy

Home Healthcare

Retail Pharmacy

