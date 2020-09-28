Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis Industry Trends, Applications Scope, Market Growth, and Global Forecast to 2028 is a recently tracked report. The target market is projected to witness significant CAGR of X.X% over the 10-year forecast period. The global long fiber thermoplastics market has been categorized on the basis of resin type, application, packaging material, distribution channel, and region/ country.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Introduction: Long Fiber Thermoplastics

Thermoplastics are of several types which are used in various engineering applications. These long fiber thermoplastics or thermo-softening plastics soften when heated and also becomes hard when it is cooled. They are used in semi-structural purposes in many applications. These long fiber thermoplastics are a combination of mechanical and thermal properties along with features such as low cost of manufacturing. The thermoplastics have several key properties including better toughness, high strength, durability, lightweight, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, and dimension stability which results in extended product life.

Market Dynamics: Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market

Factors anticipated to support long fiber thermoplastics market growth globally include growing demand for fuel-efficient lightweight vehicles, combined with rising spending capacity of individuals on passenger cars, and development of new technologies and inventions in the field of long fiber thermoplastics by major companies across the globe. Additionally, increasing adoption of polyamide LFT for application in turbocharged engines, crash absorbers, etc., combined with extensive use of the products in producing lightweight structural parts or components of automobiles are factors that are anticipated to drive revenue growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market. Furthermore, increasing use of long fiber thermoplastics in various other end-use applications such as in sports, electronics, and construction industries is another factor estimated to fuel growth of the target market over the 10-year period. Rapid industrialization, rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and aircraft to manufacture lightweight parts instead of metals, and increasing expenditure in the defense sector, coupled with product application in manufacturing body armor is expected to support market growth.

However, stringent government regulations and certain recent products recalls are some major factors that could affect negatively on growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market.

Trends:

Various prominent players in the global market are aiming at forming efficient distribution channels or network via strategic activities such as collaboration with local market players and other organizations in the industry value chain or supply chain. This trend is among the major trends observed and is anticipated to gain traction and support growth of the global long fiber thermoplastics market.

Segment Analysis:

By Resin Type:

Among the resin types, the polypropylene segment is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the global market, due to increasing adoption of PP resin type by industries such as automotive and consumer goods, among other industries.

By Application:

Among the four major applications, the automotive segment is estimated to record for highest revenue share in the target market, as fiber thermoplastics are highly adopted in the automotive industry to reduce the overall weight of an automobile and manufacture fuel-efficient vehicles in order to meet the required regulations by government.

By Fiber Type:

Among the segments based on fiber type, the long glass fiber thermoplastic segment is projected to dominate in the target market.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is anticipated to record highest revenue share in the global long fiber thermoplastics market. This can be primarily attributed to the rapid growth of automotive and aerospace industries in countries in North America. The market in Europe is estimated to be a faster inclining market in the global long fiber thermoplastics market, and is expected to record second-highest share in terms of value over the 10-year forecast period, due to increasing demand for thermoplastic-based composites owing to various benefits offered and growing end-use sectors/industries such as automotive, electrical, electronics, sporting goods, and consumer goods in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in the years to come. Latin America and Mea markets are anticipated to register a moderate revenue growth rate in the global long fiber thermoplastics market over the 10-year forecast period.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Resin Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Industrial Goods

Segmentation by Fiber Type:

Long Glass Fiber Thermoplastic

Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580