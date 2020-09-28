Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market market.

Global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is currently valued at US$ X.X Bn and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ X.X Bn. The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, drug type, and region.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging: Overview

Pharmaceutical glass packaging refers to storage and packaging of medicines, tablets, and other related medicinal products into glass containers in order to avoid contamination of pharmaceuticals. Packaging can be defined as the procedure of providing identification, protection, presentation, and compliance for the product throughout storage and transportation process.

Growth Propelling and Limiting Factors for the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical packaging plays an important role in the delivery of medicines and other related products. In addition, packaging of pharmaceutical products such as medicines is a complex process, as its contamination can damage the quality and usability of the drugs. Some of the drugs are sensitive to direct contact with sunlight, air, and other environmental components. Therefore, medicinal companies adopt glass material for packaging which aids to protect from contamination. The glass material has various properties including resistant to chemicals, recyclability, transparency, and impermeability to air & moisture, which is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. Increasing consumption of generic drugs and growing access to healthcare services are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing governments initiatives to manufacture generic medicines to support the usage of these medicines against chronic diseases is a factor anticipated to propel the target market growth over the 10-year forecast period.

However, glass is fragile in nature, so lack of durability is one of the major factors hampering the target market growth. In addition, availability of alternative packaging solutions including plastic is a factor that could challenge growth of the global market to some extent.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the bottle segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to its most common application for storing liquid medicines.

By Drug Type:

Among the drug types, the generic segment is expected to register significant growth rate, due to high demand for generic medicines among physicians.

Regional Analysis

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and technological advancements in packaging technologies are some factors expected to support growth of the North America pharmaceutical glass packaging market. This is a major factor responsible for the dominance of North America (NA) market in the global market. In addition, improved facilities of healthcare and increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with glass material for packaging are some other factors expected to support growth of the market in NA. The pharmaceutical glass packaging market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth rate, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rapidly growing number of healthcare companies in countries in the APAC market is another factor anticipated to augment growth of the market in APAC. Markets in Latin America and MEA are anticipated to register moderate CAGR over the next 10 years.

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Bottles

Small Bottles (< 1000 ml) Large Bottles (> 1000 ml)

Vials

Small vials (<30ml) Large vials (>30ml)

Ampoules

Cartridges & Syringes

Segmentation by Drug Type:

Branded

Generic

Biologic

