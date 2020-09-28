Global Annatto Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Annatto Market market.

Annatto: Product Overview

Annatto is a dried seed derived from achiote tree (Bixa Orellana L) that is mainly cultivated in South and Central America. The seed and leaf of Bixa Orellana L tree are used to make medicines. It is used as a food coloring agent and condiment in food industry and has applications in cosmetic and textile industries. Various health benefits offered by annatto are that it helps prevent cataract, helps in digestion, reduces stomach issues, and provides essential nutrients to body for strong bones.

Global Annatto Market: Driving Factors and Limiting Factors

Increasing popularity for natural food products and growing awareness among consumers regarding esthetic appeal and looks are prominent factors that are anticipated to drive global market growth. In addition, stringent rules and regulations on use of chemicals and artificial coloring, especially in food industry, is in turn estimated to result in increased demand for natural food coloring agents including annatto. This is another factor that is expected to fuel target market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for annatto in food industry owing to its therapeutic properties such as treating gonorrhea, controlling congenital disabilities, dermal healing, and others is among some of the other factors anticipated to support revenue target market growth. Moreover, rapid industrialization, coupled with growing cosmetic and textile industries, changing lifestyles, and increasing spending capacity are factors expected to boost global market growth in the near future.

However, possibilities of irritable bowel syndrome by overconsumption and allergic reactions in some individuals allergic to certain content of annatto is a major factor that could hamper the global market growth.

Segment Analysis: Global Annatto Market

By Form:

Among the two segments based on form, the powder form segment is projected to register major revenue share of the global market in the next 10-year period. This is attributed to increasing usage of annatto in personal care & cosmetic products such as soaps, lotions, skincare, blush powders, etc.

By Application:

Among the three major applications, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to register highest growth rate in the target market. Increasing consumption of bakery products, culinary, beverages, dairy products include cheese, butter, etc. is a factor expected to propel segment growth in the target market.

Region Analysis for Global Annatto Market

The North America annatto market is estimated to record highest share in terms of value and is projected to continue to dominate in the next coming years. This is due to high consumption of annatto in the US and Canada countries in the region. Additionally, rising demand for natural coloring in cosmetics and textile industries is a factor expected to drive market growth of annatto in the region. The annatto market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest CAGR in the market owing to increasing food & beverage industry. The Latin America market is expected to register substantial growth rate, due to presence of major producer of annatto in Brazil and Peru in the region.

Recent Developments by Major Companies:

In June 2017, Frutarom Natural Solutions, a part of Frutarom Group, aimed to boost rural economy in the Latin America market by empowering women farmers in that locations associated with cultivation of annatto.

In March 2018, Sensient Technologies Corp., a Milwaukee-based company, announced completion of acquisition of a company -GlobeNatural, a Lima-based natural ingredient, and food maker. This acquisition was made to help Sensient to add products in their portfolio and increase the production capacity of annatto colorings.

