Global Organic Coffee Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Organic Coffee: Product Overview

Organic coffee is produced without the use of any chemical substances, pesticides, or any additives. It is a type of coffee grown in organic conditions without using any insecticides, herbicides or synthetic fertilizers. Organic coffee does not contain any artificial colors or flavors, toxic residues of fertilizers, or preservatives. There are various health benefits of organic coffee such as it contains minerals and vitamins, it is rich in antioxidants, boosts the immune system naturally, and protects against various diseases.

Organic Coffee Market: Growth Supporting Factors and Hampering Factors

Rising consumer awareness about health benefits related to consumption of organic beverages such as coffee, tea, juices, functional drinks, etc. is a key factor is projected to drive growth of the organic coffee market in the years to come. Increasing demand for organic coffee for direct-consumption, confectionery and bakery products, dairy products, smoothies and shakes, and other organic products is another factor that is projected to increase demand for organic coffee across the globe. In addition, rising consumer inclination towards organic coffee over conventional coffee is projected to continue to drive market growth in the next few years. Moreover, increasing number of government initiatives for the development of organic products is one of the factors projected to support growth of the global market.

However, the high manufacturing cost of organic coffee as compared to conventional coffee produced through synthetic chemicals is a major factor projected to restrain growth of the global market.

Segment Analysis: Organic Coffee Market

By Type:

Among the four type segments, the espresso coffee segment is anticipated to record higher revenue share of the global market. the fair trade coffee is projected to witness significant growth rate

By End-use Industry:

Among the end-use industry segments, the food & beverage segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue share for the next few years. Increasing demand for organic flavored coffee in developed economies is anticipated to drive the segment growth. The personal care product segment is projected to grow at a steady rate owing to increasing awareness regarding benefits of topical use of coffee such as it helps to calm and rejuvenate and cleanse the skin and make it smooth.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the online segment is anticipated is witness higher growth in the global market as compared to the other segment. Increasing sales of organic coffee through the E-commerce distribution channel and rising preference for online purchases are projected to drive segment growth.

Organic Coffee Market: Region Analysis

North America organic coffee market is estimated to record larger revenue share in the organic coffee market and is projected to continue to record higher share over the next 10 years. Increasing demand for organic products in the region, owing to rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products over conventional ones is estimated to drive North America organic coffee market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness higher growth rate in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for organic coffee in various end-use industries in the region is projected to be a major factor driving growth of the Asia Pacific organic coffee market. In addition, changing consumption patterns of individuals, coupled with rising disposable income is projected to support growth of the target market in this region.

