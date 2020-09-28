Global Organic Corn Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Corn Market market.

Organic Corn: Product Overview

Organic corn is produced without the use of pesticides, chemicals, and synthetic fertilizers in accordance with standards and guidelines of organic farming. Organic corn is used in bakery based products, processed food, snacks, confectionery, and others. Organic corn is a rich source of antioxidants, carbohydrates, and fibers.

Dynamics: Global Organic Corn Market

Rising awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of organic corn among the consumers in developing countries is projected to drive growth of the global organic corn market. Increasing demand for organic corn in cattle feed applications, especially in developed economies, owing to stringent government regulations regarding standards to be followed for animal feed is another factor projected to drive growth of the global organic corn market in the upcoming years.

Increasing demand for gluten-free foods and extensive growth of food & beverage industry are projected to drive demand for organic corn in the next 10 years. In addition, increasing preference for organic products in developing and developed economies owing to changing living standards and rising income levels is projected to support global market growth in the next coming years.

However, the high cost of cultivation and production of organic products including corn is among the few factors that could challenge growth of the global organic corn market to some extent.

Segment Analysis: Organic Corn Market

By Form:

Among the form segments, the granules segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share in the global organic corn market. Increasing demand for granules for feed and food applications is projected to drive growth of the segment in the coming years.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the food segment is estimated to register significant growth rate in the target market. Increasing adoption for organic corn in the food industry in developed as well as certain developing countries is projected to support growth of the segment.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the distribution channel segments, the online retail format segment is projected to grow at a higher revenue growth rate in the market. The online retail sales channel is gaining popularity and this trend is estimated to continue to incline and support segment growth in the target market.

Region Analysis: Organic Corn Market

North America organic corn market is projected to account for the highest revenue share in the industry. Rising awareness regarding the consumption of organic food products in the countries in this region is projected to fuel North America organic corn market growth. For instance, in an article published by Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, according to the most recent Certified Organic Survey, 2016, number of the US certified-organic farms increased by 11 % to 14,217 and number of certified-acres increased by 15 % to 5 Mn. In addition, in 2016, the US organic corn acreage increased to 213,934 from 166,841 in the last year. Moreover, in 2016, the US ranches and farms sold US$ 7.6 Bn collectively in certified-organic products, which was an increase of 23 % from the previous year.

Asia Pacific organic corn market is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global market over next 10 years. Increasing demand for organic corn for animal feed and convenience food products in the region is projected to support growth of the Asia Pacific organic corn market. Europe is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the industry. Growing demand for confectionery and bakery products in the region is a factor that is anticipated to drive demand for organic corn and propel growth of the target market in Europe. In addition, growing health awareness among individuals in the countries in this region is projected to augment growth of the target market.

Global Organic Corn Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Organic Yellow Corn

Organic White Corn

Others

Segmentation by Type:

Fresh

Dry

Segmentation by Form:

Granules

Flour

Oil

Segmentation by Application:

Food

Beverage

Animal feed

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Channel

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Format

