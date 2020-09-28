Global Apple Extract Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Apple Extract Market market.

Apple Extract: Product Overview

An apple contains alpha hydroxyl acids that contain antioxidants to protect skin, and allow skin to look healthier. Apple extract is a blend of polyphenols, phloridzin, and chlorogenic acid with red-brown light powder which is stable and entirely soluble in the water. It gives delicious apple flavor in pies, cakes, and other baked goods. The vitamin C in apple extract is the main ingredient that helps to reduce dark spots and improves skin tone.

Global Apple Extract Market: Driving and Limiting Forces

Rising adoption of apple extract in several applications such as functional beverages, dietary supplements, and functional foods in the form of juice, energy drink, and enhanced water across the globe is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising awareness about various health benefits associated with consumption of the products among individuals is resulting in increasing demand for apple extract and related products in developed as well as developing economies and is another factor projected to fuel growth of the target market in the next few years. Additionally, growing food & beverage expenditure, increasing adoption of apple extracts in cosmetics industry, and increasing demand for the apple extract by health-conscious population and people who do physical activities such as gym, sports, running and jogging, etc. are among some other factors expected to drive growth of the global apple extract market in the upcoming years. Increasing awareness about apple properties that can help to slow down growth of tumor and cancer cells and helps in preventing breast cancer, skin cancer, and colon cancer. In addition, apple extract can help in maintaining important human parameters such as blood pressure, cholesterol level, sugar levels/ diabetes, and protects from eye-related diseases and disorders as well. Furthermore, increasing penetration of online retail is one of the factors projected to drive growth global market. Purchasing from E-commerce has various benefits such as to check reviews, compare products and their costs, easy online transactions such as Internet banking and payment wallets, faster delivery services, easy returns and refunds process, among other benefits.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with apple extracts is among major factors that could hamper growth of the global apple extract market in the upcoming years. In addition, declining cultivation and production of apples across the world is another factor that could hamper market growth. For instance, according to a report published by USDA, in 2017“2018, the global production for apples declined by 2.7 Mn MT (metric tons) to 77.3 Mn MT. This decline was due to early changes in climatic conditions such as spring frosts in European Union, which severely affected the production capacity in the region. Over consumption of apple may result in high intake of cyanide, which is hazardous to health after a limit.

Segment Analysis: Apple Extract Market

By Form:

Among the form segments, the powder segment is projected to register significant revenue growth in the next coming years, owing to increasing demand for apple powder as an ingredient in dietary supplements.

By Application:

Among the segments based on various application, the functional food segment is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth in the market. Increasing demand for apple extract-based food products, especially in developing economies is projected to drive growth of this segment.

By Distribution Channel:

Amid the distribution channel segments, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is anticipated to record higher sales of apple extracts and revenue contribution in the target market owing to a wide range of products available at one destination along with other products to shop for. This helps to make product visible along with other products and helps increase sales. In addition, certain individuals who visit supermarkets or hypermarkets for weekly grocery purchase also tend to buy new and healthy products if visible on the shelf.

Region Analysis: Apple Extract Market

Apple extract market in North America is projected to contribute significant share in terms of value in the target market. Increasing demand for apple extract among the health-conscious population is a factor projected to support revenue growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, etc. is expected to trigger sales.

The market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to register substantial growth rate in the global market in the next few years. Technological advancements in extraction process from raw materials is a factor estimated to fuel growth of the apple extract market in Asia Pacific. In addition, increasing cultivation of apples and growing awareness regarding benefits associated with consumption of apple extracts in the region is projected to drive growth of the global apple extract market. rising penetration of smartphones and inclination towards purchasing of products via E-commerce platforms is another factor anticipated to drive APAC market growth.

Europe apple extract market is anticipated to register substantial growth rate, which can be attributed to increasing utilization of apple extract in production of bakery products. Dietary supplement is gaining popularity in countries in the region by individuals who are involved in workouts or other activities, this combined with rising demand for flavored and healthier dietary supplements are factors anticipated to drive Europe market growth to a significant extent.

Global Apple Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Seed

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by Application:

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

