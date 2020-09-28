COVID-19 Impact on Locomotive Market Growth Projection to 2024

Locomotive Global Market Report 2020-2024

Locomotive is a rail transport vehicle that provides the motive power for a train. Locomotives use electricity to drive forward motion despite some locomotive named ‘diesel’. In diesel locomotive, a large diesel engine turns a shaft that drives a generator which makes electricity. This electrical energy powers large electric motors at the wheels called ‘traction motors’.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Locomotive industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Locomotive market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 1.77% from 3480 million $ in 2015 to 3800 million $ in 2020, Publisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Locomotive market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Locomotive will reach 4395 million $.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Itachi Ltd., Iemens Ag, Rrc Corporation Ltd., Ombardier Inc., Lstom Sa, Abtec Corporation, Oshiba Corporation, Trukton, Aeg Power Solutions, Urbo Power Systems

Product Type Segmentation

Igbt Power Module

Gto Thyristor Module

Sic Power Module

Industry Segmentation

Traffic

Transport

Table of Content:

Section 1 Locomotive Product Definition

Section 2 Global Locomotive Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Locomotive Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Locomotive Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Locomotive Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Locomotive Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Locomotive Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Locomotive Market Forecast 2020-2025

Section 9 Locomotive Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Locomotive Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Locomotive Cost of Production Analysis

