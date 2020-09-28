COVID-19 Impact on Enterprise A2P SMS Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2024

Enterprise A2P SMS Global Market Report 2020-2024

The process of sending mobile messages is from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS. Businesses can use it in several technical modes to communicate with consumers, authenticate users of online services, or deliver time-sensitive alerts. In all the cases, communication is initiated from a business application, and not an individual’s mobile phone, as is the case with P2P SMS.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Enterprise A2P SMS industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Enterprise A2P SMS market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 2.68% from 54230 million $ in 2014 to 61910 million $ in 2019, Pubisher analysts believe that in the next few years, Enterprise A2P SMS market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Enterprise A2P SMS will reach 75730 million $.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Mblox, Tyntec, AMD Telecom S.A, CLX Communications, Infobip, Tanla Solutions, SAP Mobile Services, Silverstreet BV, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd, SITO Mobile, OpenMarket Inc, Genesys Telecommunications, 3Cinteractive, Vibes Media, Beepsend, Soprano, Accrete, FortyTwo Telecom AB, ClearSky, Ogangi Corporation

Product Type Segmentation

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Table of Content:

Section 1 Enterprise A2P SMS Definition

Section 2 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Enterprise A2P SMS Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 6 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Enterprise A2P SMS Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Enterprise A2P SMS Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 Enterprise A2P SMS Segmentation Type

Section 10 Enterprise A2P SMS Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Enterprise A2P SMS Cost Analysis

