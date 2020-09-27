Global Natural Cotton Extract Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Cotton Extract Market market.

The global natural cotton extract market report has been segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.

Natural Cotton Extract: Overview

Natural cotton extract contains various properties such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, which helps to reduce inflammation, smoothen skin texture, moisturize and fight acne. It also contains minerals, protein, and essential oils that protect skin against dehydration and irritation. This extract is included as an ingredient in various cosmetic products due to use of eco-friendly extraction method. Thus this natural cotton extract is used in popular skincare products in order to protect sensitive skin.

Natural Cotton Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural cotton extract which helps to moisturize and soothe skin is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global market in the next 10 years. In addition, rising spending capacity among working women on cosmetic products, changing lifestyles, and increasing adoption of personal care products by male population in developed and developing economies are factors projected to support growth of the global natural cotton extract market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the availability of various brands of cosmetic products, coupled with growing e-commerce and retail sector are factors projected to fuel growth of the global natural cotton extract market in the near future.

However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of natural cotton extract among consumers and high cost of products, coupled with concerns regarding depleting cotton plants are factors that could hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Natural Cotton Extract Market, Analysis by Segment

By Source:

Among the source segments, the seed segment is projected to register higher growth rate in the global market in the upcoming years.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the skin care segment is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue the global market. Increasing adoption of natural cotton extract in beauty products in various economies is a key factor supporting growth of the skincare segment in the global market.

Natural Cotton Extract Market, Analysis by Region

The North America natural cotton extract market is projected to account for major revenue share in the global market over the next 10 years. Increasing adoption for natural cotton extract in the cosmetic sector, and growing trend of natural products in the countries the US and Canada are projected to support growth of the North America market. In addition, increasing demand for skincare products and hair care products coupled with the presence of key players in this region are factors driving growth of the global market. The Asia Pacific natural cotton extract market is estimated to register high growth rate in the target market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness towards benefits associated with natural cotton extract in countries in the region projected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market. Europe natural cotton extract market accounts for second-highest revenue share in the global natural cotton extract market. The markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth rate in the global natural cotton extract market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly concentrated with fewer major players operating in the market. This scenario can present opportunities to companies engaged in natural cotton extraction and to investors planning to venture into this market.

Global Natural Cotton Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Seed

Flower

Segmentation by Application:

Skincare

Haircare

